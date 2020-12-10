Mac Photo software editors put on their show
Cupertino (USA), Montpellier (France) and Mons (Belgium) -
Gentlemen Coders, CYME and Creaceed today announce the launch and immediate availability of their special online "show".
2020 has been a rough ride for everyone. Lockdowns. Travel restrictions. Shortages…
No trade fairs, no shows, no exhibitions…
As software editors we all feel frustrated not to have been able to meet, and exchange with clients and partners around our passion, photography.
So to end the year on a positive note, three Mac software editors have decided to "put on a show" and give photographers a sneak peek at a variety of their latest photo and video applications!
For 10 days starting today, photography enthusiasts on Mac will have the opportunity to discover and get the editions of Avalanche (photo catalogs migration), Emulsio (video stabilization), Hydra (computational photography & HDR), RAW Power (photo editing and library management for photographers) and more, with discounts up to 40%.
This special online space is designed to provide visitors a taste of what's available in the realm of photography software.
Availability
The event page can be found here : https://cyme.io/photo-software-show/
Event dates : 10th to the 20th of December 2020
About Creaceed
Creaceed is a Belgian company made up of a small & passionate team that has been making apps for over 10 years, focusing on image processing technologies in the fields of document scanning, note taking, photo and video processing. Apps like Hydra , Emulsio , and Prizmo (text recognition) have been awarded by the press & featured by Apple on multiple occasions.
https://creaceed.com
About CYME
CYME was founded in summer 2019 by Matthieu Kopp, Thomas Ribreau, and Claudia Zimmer. After working together on a previous adventure (Aquafadas Rakuten DX), the three co-founders decided to embark on yet another adventure to explore the creation of powerful software solutions for photographers.
They are passionate about photography, well-designed software and flawless user experiences.
They like cool gear, have a vision for a better digital life …and ❤︎ the Mac.
https://cyme.io/
About Gentlemen Coders
Gentlemen Coders develops and distributes software for professional and enthusiast photographers. Focusing exclusively on Apple platforms, the company offers unparalleled integration with Apple’s built-in services on macOS and iOS, maximizing customers’ investment in Apple devices and services. Gentlemen Coders’ products consistently deliver high-quality image processing, innovative workflows, intuitive organizational tools, and high performance. Gentlemen Coders was founded by Nik Bhatt, former Senior Director of Engineering at Apple, and the former Chief Technical Officer of the Apple Photo Apps group.
https://gentlemencoders.com/
Contacts
Claudia Zimmer - CEO press@cyme.io
Raphael Sebbe - CEO press@creaceed.com
Nik Bhatt - CEO info@gentlemencoders.com
Nik Bhatt
Gentlemen Coders, LLC
info@gentlemencoders.com