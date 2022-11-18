Million-plus Social Star Lady Redneck Releases New Christmas Classic, Veterans Day Video & More

The Dallas-based artist releases “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with her 2017 “Into You” album re-release and a Veterans Day video tribute.

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Lady Redneck aka Stephanie Lee burst onto the international music scene in 2017. Known for her trademark blonde tresses and bubbly personality, the self-affirmed “Blonde Bombshell” from Dallas, TX has parlayed her public image into becoming one of indie music’s most-followed personalities. With over 1 million followers, the talented Christian country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist engages her faithful fans with performances, advice and helpful tips.

With the holiday season upon us, Lady Redneck is ramping up her release schedule with a new single, video and a re-release of her 2nd album, mostly crowd-funded through her website.

Following the successful release of her #3 UK iTunes single “You First Loved Me,” Stephanie has announced a new recording of a Christmas classic. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” will be released on November 18th, 2022. The new single joins her catalog, which has received almost 200K Spotify streams. This single comes on the heels of Stephanie’s re-release of her second album, 2017’s “Into You.”

Finally, in honor of Veterans Day, Lady Redneck has issued her Official Music Video for her #1 UK iTunes Christian chart single, “Pray For Peace.” Watch that video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNjbgY0YKBM.

ABOUT LADY REDNECK: Stephanie “Lady Redneck” Lee is a country artist from Dallas, Texas. Her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs are making the world sit up and take notice of this blonde bombshell. Though she doesn’t look the part, her small-town roots and quirky personality have earned her the “Redneck” name that she proudly displays. She writes from the heart. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories.

Stephanie Lee was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and raised until she was 12 years old, in a little town called Howe, Idaho, population 23. Before junior high her parents moved to the BIG CITY of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Stephanie Lee played in the family band, Dusty Boots, that performed all over the northwest. She grew up playing the guitar, piano, bass, fiddle, mandolin and drums. The family sold 40,000 CDs during their career. Now, Stephanie is doing her own thing, releasing her own songs and earning the respect of both fans and the industry’s toughest critics.

Stephanie Lee is also a dark chocolate lover and a workout-a-holic. She loves her family, her Savior, and her country. Now living in Dallas, she speaks Spanish and a little Cebuano. Her single, “I Dented Your Truck” reached the top of the international iTunes country songs chart. Her single, “Pray for Peace” hit #1 on the UK iTunes Christian music chart. More details can be seen at http://www.ladyredneck.org.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

