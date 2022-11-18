Submit Release
Update on Ross County Officer-Involved Shooting

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chillicothe on Thursday evening: 

"Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack - and they go to work anyway," Yost said. "Sgt. Kocheran demonstrated that daily dose of courage. I ask for prayers for his recovery and for his family, who face a trauma I would wish for no one." 

At approximately 5 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 17, Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot during a gunfire exchange with a suspect outside of the sheriff’s office. Kocheran was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he remains in serious condition.

The suspect identified in the shooting through fingerprints has been identified as Nicholas Mitchell, age 42. Mitchell was transported to a Chillicothe-area hospital and subsequently died from his injuries. His next of kin has been notified.

Ross County Sheriff George W. Lavender requested that BCI investigate the incident. This is the 55th officer-involved shooting that BCI has investigated in 2022.

Once completed, BCI’s investigation will be referred to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office. At the conclusion of the case, the investigative file will be made public on the Attorney General’s website.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

