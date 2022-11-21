Thomas/Ferrous Debuts Trade Show Designs at Global Produce Show
Thomas/Ferrous helps clients stand out from the crowd with dramatic trade show booth designs.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas/Ferrous, a marketing and design agency, showcased multiple booth designs at the Global Produce and Floral Show that was held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30, 2022. With over 20,000 attendees, it is the largest produce show in the country.
In a sea of hundreds of vendors competing for attention, exceptional booth design and graphics are an important requirement for delivering a successful show. The Thomas/Ferrous design team brings big ideas to life through both form and function. The objective is to seamlessly merge structure, design, lighting, graphics and electronics to create an immersive visitor experience.
Thomas/Ferrous created booth designs for multiple clients presenting at the show, including Mariani Nut Company, Pandol Bros. Grapes and others, with booth sizes ranging from 10’x10’ to 20’x40’. Designs incorporated unique structural set-ups with monster-sized graphics, jumbo video boards and dynamic lighting features that drew attention from all angles.
“Our design strategy generates a plan of action that defines the tone and style of graphics, considers the size and appearance of other graphic materials including signage and product displays, and determines how trade show visitors will be drawn into the booth through the design,” explains Principal, Design Director Trevor Ferruggia. “The brand’s voice leads the graphic design for the booth, as do the goals for the trade show. We can customize the design strategy to bring focus to priority areas, such as new product introductions, product demonstrations, information distribution, and one-on-one consultations.”
In addition to marketing strategy and design skills, Thomas/Ferrous adds value to their clients by interacting with booth manufacturers and rental companies directly. “We speak their language, we know what reasonable costs are, and we know how long things should take to accomplish,” says Ferruggia. “We also make sure that what was ordered is correct, and we verify that what was delivered and set up reflects what was initially ordered.”
To achieve the best range of trade show structure and design options at the most efficient costs, a long lead time is critical. Thomas/Ferrous can serve clients best when they are ready to begin planning six to eight months ahead of their event. But, it’s never too early to begin the conversation.
About Thomas/Ferrous
Thomas/Ferrous is a full-service, consumer packaged goods marketing and communications agency. We bring awareness to products, cultivate product differentiation, increase brand relevance, and enhance and sustain customer engagement for clients. From Sacramento, California, Thomas/Ferrous provides services in marketing, design, trade shows, advertising, social media, branding, packaging and research. Since 2002, Thomas/Ferrous has provided complete marketing solutions by combining insightful, strategic planning with breakthrough content and advertising, and outstanding package and materials design. We use sophisticated tools and strategies to help our clients fulfill critical growth objectives.
