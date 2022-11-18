UDAF’s Water Optimization Program helps farmers and ranchers use their water more efficiently, especially during the drought season. Watch the video below to learn more about the program and its’ benefits to Utah’s Agriculture.
.
You just read:
UDAF’s Water Optimization Program Assists Farmers and Ranchers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.