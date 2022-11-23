Katherine Brustowicz, David Gabor and Christopher H. Suh Listed Among Boston’s Top Lawyers of 2022
The Wagner Law Group Attorneys Katherine Brustowicz, David Gabor and Christopher H. Suh Have Been Named to Boston Magazine’s Top Lawyers of 2022 List
Katherine, David and Chris are each outstanding attorneys and their being named to this prestigious list is well-deserved indeed,”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is proud to announce that Katherine Brustowicz, David Gabor and Christopher H. Suh have been named to Boston Magazine’s Top Lawyers of 2022 list. “Katherine, David and Chris are each outstanding attorneys and their being named to this prestigious list is well-deserved indeed,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Boston Magazine created its Top Lawyers of 2022 list for the purpose of showcasing the Boston area’s finest legal minds. The publication invited local lawyers to nominate peers in a select number of practice areas. Following an evaluation by an advisory board of lawyers appointed by the publication, attorneys receiving the most votes in each specialty were selected to be included in the Top Lawyers list.
David Gabor, who leads the firm's Labor, Employment & HR practice, represents clients in the areas of litigation, negotiation of contracts, handling compliance issues, the creation of corporate infrastructure, the drafting of policies, training of employees and leading companies towards organizational excellence. He is a skilled business and employment attorney, litigator, negotiator, and mediator. Mr. Gabor focuses his practice on human resources consulting, which includes drafting policies, training employees, and representing employers during audits. He handles litigation in federal and state courts and at arbitrations in issues arising out of the employer-employee relationship and also maintains an appellate practice. Mr. Gabor is regularly named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists and is a frequent speaker on labor and employment law matters.
Christopher Suh has more than two decades of experience, specializing in sophisticated trusts and estate planning, transfer tax issues, estate administration, prenuptial agreements, business succession planning for individuals and closely-held businesses, charitable giving, trust reformations, asset protection, guardianships and conservatorships, as well as probate litigation. His practice focuses on designing and drafting estate plans using strategies focused on minimizing estate taxes, drafting instruments such as irrevocable life insurance trusts, grantor retained annuity trusts, qualified personal residence trusts and generation-skipping transfer trusts, and preparing and filing gift and estate tax returns. Mr. Suh was awarded the Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designation by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils (NAEPC) serves as President of the Greater Boston Fiduciary American Inn of Court. He has also lectured for, and has co-authored a number of chapters in books published by, Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE).
Katherine Brustowicz specializes in Employment and Human Resource Law, as well as Civil Litigation. Ms. Brustowicz handles litigation in federal and state courts. Her cases typically stem from the employer-employee relationship including issues involving wage and overtime disputes, employment-related contracts, compliance, discrimination, and harassment. She also represents clients in administrative agency proceedings, mediations, and arbitrations. Additionally, her practice includes conducting employee and management trainings, representing employers during audits, and drafting employment-related policies and agreements. She is a frequent speaker and author on a variety of employment and HR law topics and serves on the Boston Inn of Court’s Executive and Membership Committees. Ms. Brustowicz had been selected as a Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Star for 2022, 2021 and 2020.
The Wagner Law Group:
Established over 25 years ago, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 47 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal and listed among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe.
