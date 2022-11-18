USPA Prioritizes Yacht Security Services in Miami for Art Basel 2022

Superyacht Security Services in Miami during Art Basel

USPA Nationwide Security has redeployed its superyacht security teams to Miami as demand increases for celebrities moored off the coast of Miami at Art Basel

We've deployed our superyacht security teams, our most elite maritime security units, to Miami for our celebrity clientele. It's part of our Titanium Service we're providing during Art Basel” — Brian Fitzgibbons, VP of USPA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for maritime protection and ship security officers increases for celebrities moored off the coast of South Beach for Art Basel 2022, USPA Nationwide Security has redeployed superyacht security teams in Miami.

A week filled with flashy festivities takes place every December in Miami, from pop-up installations on South Beach to after parties in Wynwood. From golden hour to sunset, there is no better way to begin Art Basel than aboard a yacht overlooking the city's skyline.

There are numerous art and design fairs taking place throughout Miami during this week, creating an array of events in hotel lobbies, beach tents, bars and restaurants. Miami Superyachts offers attendees a sophisticated evening aboard a private superyacht situated close to the action of South Beach. As a result, USPA Nationwide Security has relocated its Bahamas Superyacht Security Detail to Miami.

Security for Super Yachts at Art Basel, Miami 2022 (List of marinas where USPA is currently operating this service)

There are several marinas that can accommodate super yachts. One such location is the Sea Isle Marina and Yachting Centre. The marina is located on the northern side of downtown Miami. The marina offers a wide range of amenities as well as large boat slips. There is easy access to Biscayne Bay and the Florida Keys from the marina, which is close to the art district.

The Epic Marina is one of the most luxurious marinas in Miami. Despite being damaged by Hurricane Irma, the facility has managed to continue to operate and is a convenient location for superyachts up to 95 meters in length. As it is located under the Epic Residences & Hotel, guests can expect to enjoy luxurious amenities. There is an on-site restaurant where guests can enjoy sumptuous meals.

One Island Park is another of Miami's leading super yacht marinas. This 125-slip marina is located in a protected bay near downtown Miami and has easy access to the Florida Keys and the Atlantic Ocean. Moreover, it is located near fine dining establishments and beaches. IGY Marinas manages the marina, which offers both long-term and commercial dockage.

The Deep Harbour Marina is another option. On a private island in Biscayne Bay, this full-service marina offers more than 100 slips for luxury yachts. There are a number of amenities and premium services available at this Miami-area marina, making it a wise choice for superyachts. As well as concrete docks and finger piers, it also offers floating piers.

Top maritime security threats that USPA's Superyacht Protection (Maritime Security Service) will address at Art Basel, 2022

Piracy has been a persistent threat to maritime security, with pirates often targeting large ships carrying millions of dollars. With the introduction of modern communications and equipment, these pirates have become increasingly sophisticated. Boat crews can benefit from maritime security training in order to better protect their vessels against piracy attacks. Human trafficking is another major threat to international maritime security. There has long been a problem with illegal immigration in the maritime industry, but with proper maritime security measures, it can be reduced to a minimum.

Another major concern is cybercrime. The electronic systems used to control a ship can be exploited by cybercriminals in order to steal valuable information. The consequences of this type of crime can be devastating, which makes it a very serious offense. To protect the vital data of the maritime industry, maritime security protocols will need to evolve as technology advances.

There is an increasing perception among criminals that the U.S. coastline is a low-risk entry point, and the presence of U.S. maritime security forces will reassure the public and deter adversaries. Moreover, this presence will improve the mobile surveillance capabilities of law enforcement agencies and allow them to take the initiative at a distance. By doing so, law enforcement officers will be able to intervene before harm is caused.

For maritime activities, global cooperation is required. This is essential to the economic stability of countries around the world as well as to the interests of the United States. In order to improve maritime security, a multilateral approach is the most effective approach. In order to achieve this goal, the United States is committed to international cooperation. Nevertheless, we must remain vigilant and work to protect the ocean resources of the world.

Detailed information about USPA Nationwide Security

In terms of security, USPA Nationwide Security is at the top of its game. In 2005, Michael Evans founded it in New York, taking lessons from his mother and putting value before profit. Through the use of cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence, the current CEO, Daniel Manning has been able to continue to grow the company.

The company's mission is to protect people, which is why they are dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. As part of its Kingsman Initiative, the company provides 50% of profits to benefit victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and other criminal activities. As a result of the company's efforts, women and children have been able to escape dangerous situations and heal.

The USPA Nationwide Security team is comprised of security professionals stationed throughout the United States. Due to its unique setup, the company stands out from other security companies. With a combination of traditional security measures and the latest technology, the company gives back to the community in unexpected ways.

A number of Art Basel events will be secured by armed security guards provided by USPA Nationwide Security this year. Additionally, they are providing celebrity bodyguards with their Titanium Service and fire watch services in Miami art galleries, hotels and private events throughout South Beach.