The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Pensacola Area October 2022 Employment Data



Pensacola, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area’s private sector employment increased by 3.6 percent over the year in October 2022 (+5,900). The Pensacola area unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in October 2022, down 0.8 percentage point from the October 2021 rate of 3.4 percent. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 6,236 over the year, a 2.7 percent increase over the year.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services, increasing by 1,400 jobs; construction, increasing by 1,100 jobs; and financial activities, increasing by 1,000 jobs.



Governor Ron DeSantis also announced that Florida surpassed pre-pandemic employment levels in all nine major private sector industries and created jobs for the 30th consecutive month in October 2022. Over the month, Florida’s labor force grew 0.3 percent (+36,000) while the national labor force shrank, and Florida’s private sector employment grew by 0.4 percent over the month (+35,000 jobs), doubling the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.



Florida’s statewide unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October 2022, an increase of 0.2 percentage point over the month but 1.0 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 23 consecutive months since December 2020.



Data in the month of October continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 476,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.



To view the statewide October 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

###