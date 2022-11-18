The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area October 2022 Employment Data

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Fort Lauderdale area led the state in construction job gains in October 2022 with an increase of 2,400 jobs. The Fort Lauderdale area unemployment rate was 2.6 in October 2022, reflecting a decrease of 1.3 percentage points over the year.



The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 8,600 jobs, and professional and business services, increasing by 7,300 job. The Fort Lauderdale area added 35,700 new private sector jobs over the year, a 4.7 percent increase over the year. The Fort Lauderdale area labor force also grew by 37,779 over the year, up 9.6 percent.



Governor Ron DeSantis also announced that Florida surpassed pre-pandemic employment levels in all nine major private sector industries and created jobs for the 30th consecutive month in October 2022. Over the month, Florida’s labor force grew 0.3 percent (+36,000) while the national labor force shrank, and Florida’s private sector employment grew by 0.4 percent over the month (+35,000 jobs), doubling the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.



Florida’s statewide unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October 2022, an increase of 0.2 percentage point over the month but 1.0 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 23 consecutive months since December 2020.



Data in the month of October continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 476,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.



To view the statewide October 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

