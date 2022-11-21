Core Landscape Group the leading multi-family design & landscape maintenance company servicing the greater Houston area
Cultivating lasting relationships with all clients while creating & maintaining beautiful landscapes through observing the highest horticultural standards
65 years of experience we can create any multifamily community into a Resident Paradise”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Landscape Group, LLC is a full-service landscape design and maintenance company specializing in multi-family and commercial landscaping needs that offers a wide range of services in the greater Houston and surrounding areas.
— William Roberts
Here we grow again - Growing again year after year, setting standards for others to follow, CORE is on the path to move into other Texas markets soon.
We offer professional landscaping design, installation, and multifamily/commercial maintenance services. Core's team of Landscape Professionals are committed to using the best quality products, methods, and communication to ensure a superior result.
Our dedicated and talented teams will manage every aspect of your project from initial design to completed installation to ongoing weekly maintenance – and we do it all on schedule, in budget and with a smile.
Core Landscape Group has a one-of-a-kind process that is simple and isn't about selling a landscape project or service; it is about creating a strong relationship with each client. All relationships are based on trust and results, CORE provides both, they are truly Landscape Professionals continually doing the right thing with their client’s best interests in mind.
They believe in four values that bring our vision and your dream design to life:
1. Meaningful Communication and Service
Core believes in being clear, honest, and efficient to deliver unparalleled service tailored to each of our client's unique needs.
2. Proactive Management
Our approach to landscape design and management is simple; proactive, not reactive for a worry-free experience. We focus on saving our clients time and money by eliminating many of the common hassles and headaches associated with commercial grounds management.
3. Experienced Professional Make the Difference
With CORE Landscape Group’s partners, William Roberts and Jamey Goss, having a combined sixty-five years of experience in the landscape industry, both believe in offering the highest level of service, knowledge and continued excellence to ensure an amazing client experience. With this comes results and the need to hire the best and train new team members to promote what seems to be missing these days in the business world, Real Customer Service.
We are continually seeking the best in the business to grow CORE. Our team of seasoned professionals are readily available to provide a superior variety of plant health services and real landscape solutions to achieve the very best results.
4. Exceptional Detail
At CORE, we believe in thoughtful and thorough designs that blend beauty and function all while adhering to the highest standards in the industry. Creativity is never a problem.
Core Landscape Group is fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a trained team of professionals necessary for the beautiful execution of any landscape design that includes:
Landscape Outdoor Lighting
Our landscape designers will transform your property’s most beautiful outdoor elements into stunning exhibits. We have experienced landscapers who can suggest the best lighting to enhance your property but can also customize it to suit your style.
Restyle Your Multifamily Community’s Outdoor Space into a Resident Paradise
Reallocate your outdoor spaces and transform them into a livable space for your residents. We design, install, and renovate exterior amenities; Outdoor kitchen / living spaces, modern fire features, water features and pools, dog parks, retaining walls, concrete/ stone /specialty walkways, pergolas, and gazebos.
Water Management Services
Core Landscape Group has licensed irrigators who can offer one of the best proactive measures to manage, maximize, and utilize your irrigation system. Our water management professionals can install a variety of irrigation systems to deliver water where it is needed. Monthly irrigation maintenance is key to water use efficiency, avoiding costly plant replacements and saving money. We install many different types of drainage systems.
Expect more from CORE, challenge our team, and understand what makes us different.
