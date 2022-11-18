New TRIS 31-watt LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Light

LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Light TRIS 31-watt LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Light Dimensions

TRIS, a 31-watt LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Light is manufactured to be small scale and commercial grade in applications where durability and long life are key.

TRIS provides a smaller form factor than previous commercial grade up down outdoor wall lights, and provides an interesting architectural shape being triangular.” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting has introduced TRIS, a 31-watt LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Light. TRIS is manufactured to be a small scale, commercial grade up down light in applications where durability and long life are key. LED Up Down Outdoor Wall Lights are used to create more dramatic building exteriors with the light projected up and down the face of the building, as well as providing light for general egress.

“The market for energy efficient up down outdoor wall lights is growing,” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “TRIS provides a smaller form factor than previous commercial grade up down outdoor wall lights, and provides an interesting architectural shape being triangular.”

TRIS is manufactured from extruded and die-cast aluminum components for long term durability in commercial and hospitality applications. It is EXTREME-LIFE, rated L70 @ 187,000 hours for long term reliability and performance. The LED housing rated IP66 waterproof to protect the LEDs from water intrusion. TRIS is available in 3000 Kelvin or 4000 Kelvin. A broad selection of optics is available to control the up and down distribution of the light emitted. TRIS comes standard with an architectural bronze or black powdercoat finish. Custom RAL finishes are available too.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.