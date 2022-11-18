Global Play Network unveils new name - Funfull™
Global Play Network is now Funfull
Play until your heart’s content.
Funfull™ is the feeling brought on by the pure joy of doing something pleasurable. It’s full of fun. It’s what we strive to provide to our members every single day.”DELMAR, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Play Network has announced its new name - Funfull™: Play until your heart’s content™.
— Vishal Patel, founder of Funfull™
While the name will officially change to Funfull™, the team, partners, and ownership remain the same—offering a flat-fee membership that allows both unlimited access and special member pricing for families and individuals of all ages to visit local active entertainment businesses in the Delmarva area.
“The Eastern Shore has embraced us from the very first day. And we ran like the wind, building systems and searching out venues to offer our members the best active entertainment in their own backyard, for a price that’s kind on their wallet. Funfull™ is the feeling brought on by the pure joy of doing something pleasurable. It’s full of fun. It’s what we strive to provide to our members every single day. While change can be scary, our change has led to an exciting and fun place. It will secure our ability to continue offering the Delmarva area hundreds of ways to create happy memories by having endless fun together. It’s not only our new name, it’s how we will support you and want your family to feel. Together, we will inspire the world to replace worry and separation with fun. Simple fun. Together we will make Funfull™ a household name,” Vishal Patel, founder of Funfull™
Funfull™, formerly Global Play Network, was launched in 2020 following unprecedented research that revealed excessive amounts of daily screen time has a negative impact on children and how they interact with their families. Funfull™ promotes active-play through socialization with others while exercising their bodies and minds.
There are over 70 Funfull™ partner locations within the Delmarva area. Of those Partner locations, over 20 offer unlimited access while the other locations offer up to 70% off entry. A full list of Funfull™ partner locations can be found on the Funfull™ App and website. Monthly membership is required for each individual at a family-friendly price of just $10 per person, per month. A family of four visiting two unlimited access locations with an average entry fee of $20 twice a week would save $500 per month.
To become a Funfull™ member, download the Funfull™ App on your mobile device. The Funfull™ App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information about Funfull™, visit www.funfull.com.
Since its inception, over 15,000 individual Funfull™ memberships have been purchased, and members have made 160,000+ trips to active entertainment locations on a regular basis. Funfull™ is committed to improving the social, physical, and mental well-being of individuals and strengthening communities by supporting local businesses one community at a time.
