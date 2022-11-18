Join our international non-profit research organization and help create a sustainable and prosperous future for all! Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) is a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs around 110 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based office in central Stockholm and an additional 200 employees in centres around the world.

We are looking for an organized, innovative and proactive Website Manager with experience in user experience (UX), leading web development and quality assurance of digital content. This is a central role where you will maintain and develop the digital profile and capacity of the organization.

The Website Manager should ensure user-focused, high-quality and innovative content on SEI’s digital platforms, act as an advisor in digital procurement and work closely with the web agency to implement our development packages for the website. Together with the Head of Corporate Communications, you will work on the website and content strategy, including implementation of styles and consistency and connections to project websites. You should have experience in and enjoy delivering training and guidance to build the digital capabilities of the communications team as well as possess the patience that it may require.

A focus of the role is to improve and optimize the SEI website, including:

applying UX skills to improve our user interface (UI)

analyzing and acting on web analytics

collating and prioritizing improvements

writing briefs for improvements and work with agency on functional specification documents

managing the development planner

testing and approving development changes

conducting surveys and user testing

be web agency’s first point of contact for technical bugs and issues.

Optimize website for improved user experience, conversions and thought leadership

Ensure website appearance and design adheres to SEI’s visual identity and accessibility guidelines to impact our research with a diverse range of policymakers and practitioners

Work closely with Head of Corporate Communications on strategies and further website development and related projects

Work together with Web Editor and communications officers on updates and quality assurance of content

Work together with other functions, including HR, Operations and other centres, on optimizing structure of the website

Monitor and improve site performance

Run smaller and larger web development projects with agencies and Head of Corporate Communications or other internal resources

Deliver web statistics to relevant stakeholders and implement adjustments accordingly

Deliver training and guidance to Global Communications team to improve capabilities.

The successful candidate will be part of SEI’s digital optimization and understands the importance of this work. As a person you enjoy being part of a team, finding innovative solutions while working in a structured manner and have a natural ability to think outside the box.

At least 5-7 years of digital work experience and a degree in marketing/web/IT or similar

Proven experience with web content management systems (ideally WordPress and others), including training others and/or troubleshooting technical problems

Knowledge of web languages such as HTML and CSS

Experience in monitoring, analyzing and regular reporting with digital analytics

Experience and knowledge about UX/UI

Experience and knowledge about web accessibility

Excellent English writing skills for technical specifications and writing for website

Experience working in collaboration with web developers and/or designers.

Good organizational and time management skills

Effective communication skills and strong networking skills

Ability to find innovative solutions and think outside the box

Ability to make decisions while balancing conflicting priorities

Ability to set clear expectations, seek clarification and be responsive

Diplomatic approach and inclusive mindset

Proactive and curious to learn more

Bring flexible and positive attitude to job and enjoy working with like-minded team.

You do not need to be a Swedish or EU citizen nor have a work or residence permit in order to apply for a job at SEI HQ. SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows you to share your time between the SEI office and working remotely from your home. Once employed, you need to reside in Sweden and preferably also in Stockholm. It is not possible to work from another country than Sweden.

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is of high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do and we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.

Collective agreement including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as annual health check-ups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible work hours, 37.5-hour workweek and generous number of vacation days

Being part of tackling environmental and development challenges developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than Tuesday, 9 December 2022, 23:59 Stockholm local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum one page).

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: