8 Basic Steps to Learn About Crypto
Crypto for Life is a program aimed at those who want to invest in crypto safely, risk-free and earn passive income from them with the help of TikTok and other social media.”ATHENS, GREECE, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who have a problem and don't understand it right away, that's okay. Not everybody can understand crypto and the technology it represents. Read 8 steps to learn about crypto and how to use it for passive income.
— Yannis Divramis
1. The first is the introduction to crypto passive income.
2. The second is the goal and dreams.
3. The third is the choice of business model.
4. The fourth is the prospecting candidate’s list.
5. The fifth is the sales funnel.
6. Sixth is video and content creation.
7. The seventh is to promote the videos and introduce new partners to the network.
8. Optimization and testing are needed to do on all these steps along the way to improve enrollment rates and success rates.
In the first step, crypto and passive income are introduced. Crypto should be used as income from investments. Because the incomes that make people wealthy are passive incomes. Passive income is that which people do not have to work but invest in. Like rents, crypto from staking, and dividends from stocks.
For example, if a person makes 1000€ of passive income from crypto and his expenses are 999€ then he is 1€ richer. This is the definition of wealth followed throughout Crypto for life. Anyone who has doubts about that should do their research. In crypto, the motto is, "do your own research" (DYOR). Any other theory will not help and will never lead to becoming truly wealthy.
A doctor has money but he is not rich. Because he has to work for the money. It's what Americans call work rich. In essence, he is not rich because he does not have time and cannot afford to do whatever he wants whenever he wants. Unlike someone who has passive income from crypto but is not a doctor. He can use all his passive income. Since he has time to travel, go on vacation, and spend time with his children.
To have the lifestyle he wants without being forced by various employers, the government, and various other situations to be pressured to work. Take into consideration that the state of wealth is the state of mind. Crypto passive income comes from the situation one has trained his mind to be in.
The second step follows the goal, the dream, and the burning desire a crypto user has. The first step was just an introduction to how one can become wealthy from cryptos.
What is the goal or burning desire before one goes into the crypto world?
The goal should be written and also should be visualized. According to research done at Harvard University several years ago, 3% of graduates had written goals and were successful. The other 97% went where life took them and had no sense of purpose on this planet.
It is possible to achieve what one sets his mind to. It is necessary to have a personal goal because otherwise, another goal will prevail and drive in the opposite direction. However, when people have a goal and want it, they breathe through it and see it every day, and envision it. And there is a very high chance of achieving up to 100%.
Having a goal doesn't mean 100% success, but not having one is a 100% guarantee that nothing will be achieved. Lack of aim is a 100% guarantee that everything done and especially in crypto will fail. Because that is a business. Money and personal time are needed, in the beginning, to make it work.
A great example of this is the conversation described in the book "Alice in Wonderland". At one point Alice asks why she was lost in wonderland to go somewhere and the hare asks her where she wanted to go. Alice replies that she didn’t know. So, the hare answers that it doesn't matter where she is going. Wherever she goes is the same.
This is the same as the lack of a goal. If being in Athens and want to go to Thessaloniki, the goal is to go north and take the national road. There are no deviations. But, if one is in Athens and doesn’t know where to go and doesn’t have a goal, wherever he goes is the same… Whether he goes to Corinth or Sparta or Thessaloniki or the islands.
Crypto for life is a financial goal. But one should also have life goals for his lifestyle. A useful step is to visualize them and write the goals down as if they have been done. When one has to do with crypto, one should think about how much one wants to earn per week or month completely passively without being present at one’s job. That's the amazing thing about being both an investor and an entrepreneur. The goal is passive income every month with crypto. Many do that. Anyone can follow that way of lifestyle. The goal is not to be the first man to go to Mars which has never been done before, it is something more realistic.
Anything the human mind can conceive can be achieved. Grasp it and believe it. Passive income with crypto is an investment and increases every month. There is no limit to how much money one will make. To achieve the goals one set, a vehicle or business model is needed.
The third step is choosing a business model. The business model is a combination of crypto, affiliate marketing, and network marketing with the Lyopay platform.
The fourth step is the list of prospecting candidates who will staff the business and will be introduced to the platform. Build a huge list of candidates to talk to about the crypto business opportunity and how they will become partners. The fourth step is the creation of a list of prospecting candidates, which can be done in 2 ways:
• affiliate marketing
• network marketing
There is a combination of electronic and physical prospecting. Because this speeds up the process and saves a lot of time. One can write all his prospecting candidates from everywhere on all social media. Make a huge list and see how many of these people are familiarized with crypto. Having a long list is an important thing for success.
The list is only for those in the know but it doesn't mean anything. Because it will then be enriched with advertisements that will be made by those who want. Advertisements can be made on social media and other advertising media that exist. There are so many and through crypto for life, one can learn so many things.
John Divramis
Crypto For Life
+30 697 236 4387
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
HOW TO GET STARTED WITH CRYPTO