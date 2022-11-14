Learn all about Lyopay Cloud Minting Program
10 years ago to make money on the Internet you had to create your own blog. In 2022 there are over 7,000,000,000 blogs. One solution is cloud minting or crypto minting using LYOPAY.”ATHENS, GREECE, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Minting in Lyopay Platform is a server rental service. Cloud Minting validates and distributes crypto earnings and tokens that can be exchanged for bitcoins. Lyofi Cloud Minting is a service that allows, within a decentralized server farm, to mint and distributes pre-mined tokens: the only obligation is to keep a variable amount of crypto for a certain period.
Without specific skills and expensive equipment, the partner rents a piece of hardware that will work 24h and distribute daily in the form of rewards, instantly convertible tokens. It is not an investment or financial product and there is no interest or dividends but, according to their reward plan. By cloud minting, one can triple their tokens and convert them to Bitcoin instantly. Bitcoins can be accumulated, spent for their own needs, or used to buy other Cloud Minting plans and increase assets.
Unlike other such services that involve high costs, Lyopay's Cloud Minting can be accessed with small amounts of crypto. It is an easy way to enter the world of cryptocurrencies simply and legally. It allows an automatic daily profit with the circulation of L-Finance LFI Tokens.
LFi is the utility token of the Lyopay ecosystem: the compensation received daily can be fully exchanged for Bitcoin or accumulated. Cloud minting plans start from €500 to €100,000, and have a fixed duration of 975 days.
Cryptocurrency is a market with potentially high volatility and if today it is worth 10, tomorrow it could be 12 or 9 and in six months… nobody knows. Until now, bitcoin as a coin follows the trend of financial markets: nobody can be sure that in about 900 days the value of their bitcoins will have tripled.
Wouldn't it be wise to make them "work" and see them almost three times as much? One can subscribe for free on their platform, see how it works, get special support, and at any time buy the Bitcoins necessary to participate in the selected affiliate program.
It is possible to build a growing wealth day by day, starting with the purchase of a single Cloud Minting plan. With the daily profits, one can receive daily, planning an accumulation roadmap and building Bitcoin assets in a completely legal way.
Cloud minting service complies with all legal regulations regarding cryptocurrencies applicable in Europe and the world. Imagine being able to use the computing power of the "cloud" to distribute cryptocurrency tokens. Lyopay is a crypto platform for minting, liquidity, and bonus services. It offers tools to get the most out of cryptocurrencies.
• Cloud Minting is Lyopay's new service for minting decentralized pre-minting LFI tokens.
• Cutting is done through hardware that can be rented for a certain period, without having to buy and manage it.
• Hardware work is based on Proof-of-Space and rewards with LFI tokens.
• The Cloud Minting package starts at €500 and can be purchased from the partner platform.
By simply renting the hardware, one can start minting cryptocurrency. This solution allows anyone registered to receive token rewards without the hassle of managing expensive hardware and maintenance issues. With cloud minting plans, one can rent a complete piece of equipment, a part of it, or more.
Each subscription gives a data space measured in terabytes and a computing power measured in mega hash for a given period, which will generate LFI tokens.
Mining requires specialized equipment with large computing power and data space. Because the demand for mints is high, large network farms have been created that operate 24 hours a day. Setting up such mining farms can be expensive and cumbersome to manage. Lyopay offers an easier and hassle-free way to mine cryptocurrencies, by cloud minting. Just buy a Cloud Minting plan and rent hardware for a certain period. No worries about purchasing the hardware and maintaining it.
LFi is the token used in the ecosystem for decentralized L-Finance services. This completely new ecosystem is built for people who choose to work with DeFi partners and use decentralized products. Collect LFi Tokens and instantly convert them to Bitcoins, pool them, buy and sell products and services, and pay transaction fees with a reduced interest rate, for e-commerce, crowdfunding, card payments, and more.
How to buy a cloud minting program
• Open a free account on the WEWE Global platform (The only one that can participate in Cloud Minting. According to current laws, one should proceed with his ID KYC).
• Log in to WEWE with partner data (username and password) and go to the menu item Cloud Minting -> Purchase. There are all the available packages with information.
• Go to the Wallet and in the section dedicated to Bitcoin copy the address (receive) to use to send the BTC from the wallet.
• Then go to Cloud Minting -> Buy the rental package.
Don’t have Bitcoin and want to join Cloud Minting, the crypto platform Lyopay comes to rescue.
• Open a free Lyopay account: you will also receive a LEGAL IBAN of a European bank for free.
• Transfer to the IBAN the amount in Euros needed to rent the Cloud Minting program.
• Also, in Lyopay, convert Euros to Bitcoins and send them to the BTC address received in the WEWE account.
• Once the Bitcoins are received, purchase the selected package.
After about 10-12 days, one will receive daily the rewards of the package they purchased and they can instantly convert it to Bitcoin.
