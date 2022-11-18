Submit Release
Andrei Belousov starts working in APEC summit in Thailand

RUSSIA, November 18 - Andrei Belousov and Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov started working in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. Upon arrival at the Queen Mother Sirikit Congress Centre, the head of the Russian delegation was met by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Andrei Belousov took part in the first plenary session, the main theme of which was “Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.” Then the summit participants continued an informal dialogue with the guests of the host country.

The summit programme also includes a meeting of the delegation heads with the APEC Business Advisory Council.

On 19 November, the second plenary session will be held, which will be dedicated to the development of trade and investment.

The main theme of Thailand’s presidency in APEC in 2022 is “Open. Connect. Balance.” The parties plan to develop joint solutions to increase the stability and reliability of supply chains, determine future steps for the development of the digital economy in the region and its role in supporting SMEs. Special focus will be placed on the development of cooperation on the climate agenda. The leaders of the APEC economies plan to adopt a separate statement on the biocircular and green economy.

An APEC ministerial meeting took place ahead of the Bangkok summit, where Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev.

