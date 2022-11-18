Fourth Flight of Ukrainians Filled in Under Four Days

CANADA, November 18 - Released on November 18, 2022

230 Additional Displaced Ukrainians to Touch Down Later in November

Following the November 10 opening of registration for the fourth humanitarian flight from Ukraine, Open Arms has confirmed that another 230 Ukrainians have been registered for the November 23 flight.

"Saskatchewan has seen a tremendous response to the fourth application window, with all 230 seats on the fourth flight filled in under four days," Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is ready for the next wave of Ukrainian families with many supports in place for their upcoming arrival. Saskatchewan will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed."

This will be the fourth flight of Ukrainian refugees but the first to land in Saskatoon.

On August 12, Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms, to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU is a pledge by the three parties to partner on a maximum of five humanitarian flights into Saskatchewan by March 31, 2023.

Upon arriving in Saskatchewan, passengers will have access to settlement services as they transition to life in Saskatchewan. Planning is underway for the flight's arrival.

Information about programs and services, available to Ukrainian newcomers, can be accessed by:

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. Approximately 2,700 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began.

