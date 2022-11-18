RevolutionHER™ Launches Pop-Up Shop, One of Canada’s Exclusive Holiday Markets For Women, By Women, In Support of Women
RevolutionHER’s “Pop-Up Store” at Bramalea City Centre features exceptional products, a unique shopping experience BY women FOR women.BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevolutionHER™ is excited to announce its inaugural Holiday pop-up store, now open at Morguard’s Bramalea City Centre for 7 weeks only. The store is set up as an open marketplace and features over 40 female-founded businesses, showcasing products and services by women, for women. The new venture will provide conscious shoppers looking to support Canadian women-owned small businesses and local brands in the Greater Toronto Area with a curated shopping experience just in time for the busy holiday season!
Featuring 1,470 square feet of retail space, shoppers will find a variety of unique gifts from women-owned businesses, many of whom have been named finalists and winners of The RevolutionHER Awards over the years. One of the highlights of each year’s RevolutionHER Summit where the Awards ceremony takes place is the Small Business Marketplace where women entrepreneurs have an opportunity to share their innovative and trending products.
"We are thrilled to be opening our first retail pop-up store, offering a unique women-owned shopping experience where you can buy products for women, made by women, in support of women,” says Grace Moores, Founding Partner of RevolutionHER.
Recognizing the popularity of these one-stop-shops, especially during the busy holiday season, and recognizing the increasing demand for conscientious consumerism, the team behind RevolutionHER decided to expand their popular shopping experience with the public:
“At RevolutionHer, we're passionate about amplifying women's voices and shining a light on the many talented women in our community. The RevolutionHER Store helps us to accomplish both goals while also encouraging shoppers to buy small and buy local this holiday season. It's truly a win-win!” adds Maria Locker, Founder & CEO of RevolutionHER.
The official Grand Opening of The RevolutionHer Store will take place on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm, and will feature giveaways from RevolutionHer and featured brands like Smash & Tess, Tiber River Naturals and Rebel Girls, as well as a guest appearance from Best-Selling Author Joy McCarthy of Joyous Health, and special gift bags valued over $150 given away to the first 50 shoppers.
Guests to the RevolutionHer Store will also be invited to join special shopping evenings and cocktail nights with popular entrepreneurial influencers who will be making special appearances throughout the seven weeks. Interested shoppers are encouraged to register for these exclusive evenings, which will include:
● Rachael Lea Rickards: The founder of Real Talk Candles will be on hand for a special "Real Talk" evening of light-hearted and unfiltered empowerment. Rachael-Lea will chat with attendees for a fun and casual evening at the shop.
● Small Business Networking: Meet the entrepreneurs! Mingle with small-business founders as they answer questions like “how / where do I start” and “tips for succeeding". Meet the women who are thriving on their entrepreneurial journey.
For more information on the women and products being featured follow this link.
A globally recognized, socially driven media company, RevolutionHer™ was created by founder Maria Locker to support millions of women and youth worldwide by offering impactful events and providing support and resources to help women and youth live their lives to the fullest.
To learn more about the RevolutionHER™ Organization, please visit: revolutionher.com
