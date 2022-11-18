Warren County Theatre Project Presents The Nutcracker at the Windamere

Clara admiring The Nutcracker while her brother Fritz plots it's demise and Uncle Drosselmeyer preparing his magical adventure for her.

LEBANON, OH, USA, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warren County Theatre Project , a Non-Profit organization since 2016, is putting up The Nutcracker Ballet at Middletown’s historic event venue, The Windamere. Professional dancers and young students combine to tell the classic story of Clara and Nutcracker through dance in an intimate setting and with unconventional elements that are more culturally appropriate for 2022. The cast and crew have been working tirelessly since August and have an amazing production that the local communities would be sad to miss. We would love to do a live performance in house, at our studio, at the venue, or even take you on a behind the scenes of our rehearsals. Anything to help spread the word and showcase the young local artists, dancers, and performers.Our mission has always been to create more performance opportunities for young performers in a more unconventional and original way. Using historical site-specific venues as the backdrop for our shows offers a new exciting element to the way audiences see a ballet or theatrical production. This also allows us to meet more locals and learn about the history of the communities and buildings. It also creates an exciting challenge as a director choreographer and inspires new work and stories. Most of the performers come from Dancekids Studio which is the proud sponsor of the non-profit productions and provides rehearsal space for the dancers.The Nutcracker has a very traditional story that everyone knows and loves, but has issues as we progress into the world of cultural sensitivity. Act II usually contains sections of dance representing different countries (Russia, Japan, Germany, etc.) so without really knowing the background of these traditional dances and origins of the movement, we decided contemporize the Act and theme each section a different type of candy. Traditionally, the story DOES go to the Land of the Sweets to meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, so it actually feels more fitting than the original. We even went to local businesses like Annie’s Gourmet Popcorn, Golden Turtle Chocolate Factory, and Carli’s Cookies and have them incorporated in the Act as well! Another way to involve the community and help other local businesses.Trevor Downey, who is the Artistic Director of Warren County Theatre Project and Dancekids Studio, grew up in Lebanon, Ohio and had a 15 year professional dancer career in New York City and Los Angeles with credits like the 25th Anniversary International Tour of CATS, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, West Side Story, Disneyland, DisneyWorld, Norwegian Cruise Line, a Show Supervisor and Choreographer for RWS Entertainment Group in NYC with Holland America Cruise Lines, and more. His very first performance jobs were at Kings Island and LaComedia Dinner Theatre and is now passing on his education from his professional performance experiences to Warren County.Thank you for your consideration.

