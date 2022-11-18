Submit Release
EMU Industrial Engineering Club Organizes an Event for Students

LG Famagusta, sub-club of European Industrial Engineering and Management Students Community (ESTIEM) working under the Industrial Engineering Club which operates under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized an event towards students. Hosting students from Germany, Bulgaria and Turkey, the event focused on how to handle possible troubles that one might encounter during their professional lives.

The event dwelled on self-knowledge, motivation, correct goal setting, discipline, creativity, team management, social awareness and empathy. On the other hand, within the scope of the event, trips were organized for students who came to Famagusta from Europe to visit the historical and cultural points of Famagusta. At the end of the four-day event, certificates were presented to the participants.

