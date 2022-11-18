Submit Release
Republic Day Concert from EMU Music Teaching Program Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Program students gave a Republic Day Concert on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The concert took place on Thursday, 17 November 2022 at 12:30 at EMU Central Lecture Halls Lobby. EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu, Education Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ahmet Pehlivan, Fine Arts Education Department Head Prof. Dr. S. Çetin Aydar, academic staff members and students attended the event.

During the concert performed by Music Teaching Program students; works of J.S. Bach, F. J. Haydn, C. F. E. Bach, L. V. Beethoven, F. Rossomandi, J. Davis, P. Balla and Prragulke O. D. Kiselyova as well as the Bolu Ballad and Army Forces Ballad were also performed with flute, piano, cello, violin and singing with the accompany of Music Teaching Program academic staff member and pianist Atakan Sarı. Then, with the leadership of Music Teaching Program Polyphonic Choir Conductor Erkan Dağlı, Zeytinden Aşı mısın, Haydi de Süsleyin Gelini, Durnam and Köprüden Geçemedim songs were performed.

