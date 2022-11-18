Submit Release
Interesting Work from EMU URDC on World Urbanism Day

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Urban Research and Development Center (URDC) organized an event to draw attention to the problems in cities as part of the 8 November World Urbanism Day organisations. At the event held in collaboration with EMU TV, a news bulletin sketch was shot with EMU graduate Aygün Kencer.

Kencer, within the scope of the events organized to draw attention to the problems experienced in walking in the cities specified by the URDC Executive Board as "To be able to walk and not to walk in the city", highlighted this issue in the said program titled "Allem Gallem Agenda", which has been followed with great interest on social media for a long time. The work in question, which includes images from both cities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and cities in different regions of the world, attracted a lot of attention when combined with Kencer's pleasant presentation.

In the sketch named “Allem Gallem Agenda”, it was emphasized that steps should be taken to make walking in cities both possible and enjoyable, that accessible and uninterrupted walking should be possible, and that the aesthetic quality of walking paths should be increased. “Allem Gallem Agenda”, watched with interest by different age and professional groups, has reached the figure of around 6 thousand views within about a week.

