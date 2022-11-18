Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) celebrates a successful 19th year
Northwest Georgia-based film festival announces awards recipients for line-up of international and national documentaries, shorts, and narrative features
This year’s festival was an incredible success. We are so honored to have had a sold-out screening and an incredible array of international films on our itinerary,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to announce a record-breaking 19th event that featured major film screenings including international features and shorts, tier 1 filmmakers and talent, educational panels, talk-backs, cocktail functions, after-parties and industry VIPs and celebrity appearances. The Nov. 10 screening of ‘Her Name was Hester’ was a sold-out event. In total there were over 1,777 individual tickets sold, 1,128 All Access pass holders, 16,000 people reached via RIFF’s social media and the organization doubled its revenues through ticket sales and sponsorship.
— RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram
The award recipients for the 19th annual Rome International Film Festival are as follows:
Documentary Feature
Winner: ‘The UnRedacted’ by Meg Smaker
Special Jury Award: ‘Unspoken’ by Stephanie Calabrese
Narrative Feature
Winner: ‘Peace in the Valley’ by Tyler Riggs
Special Jury Award: ‘The Civil Dead’ by Clay Tatum and Whitmer Thomas
Special Jury Award: ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ by David Poag and Billie Bates
Narrative Shorts
Best Short Film Winner: ‘The Bottom’, directed by James Kautz, Morgan Rauidhri O' Sullivan, and Produced by Valentina Cimino
Best Sound Design and Integration of an Original Musical Performance: ‘Daddy’s Eyes’ directed by Drew Ann Rosenberg and John K. Anderson
Georgia Student Shorts
Winner: ‘Lighter’ by Jack N May
Special Jury Awards: ‘Tacet’ by Michael Ingenito and ‘Warmth’ by Chandler Thornton
Georgia Shorts
Winner: ‘Under The Sun’ by Trevor C. McGlynn and Lucas Hix
Special Jury Awards: ‘Bad Dream’ by Colby Hollman and Camilo Diaz and ‘A Sparrow Cries At Night’ by Andrew J. Lee
After Dark Shorts
Winner: ‘In The Dead Of Light’ by Daniel Hamby
Special Jury Award: ‘Canal’ by Will Rahilly
Episodic Short
Winner: ‘WOMANHOOD: The Series’ by Jessica McGaugh
Jury Award: ‘Goombay Kids’ by LFD Productions
International Shorts
Winner: ‘The Molt’ by Willy Orr
Special Jury Award: ‘All That Glitters’ by Sophia Miles and Dan Bronzite
LatinX Category
Winner: ‘A Severe Case of Prudery’ by Andrea Gallo, Adriana Vasquez, and Humberly Gonzalez
Special jury Award: ‘The Son Rises’ by Alexander G. Seyum
Animated Shorts
Winner: ‘Pachyderme’ by Stéphanie Clément
Special Jury Award: ‘Footprints In The Forest’ by Juhaidah Joemin, Sandra Khoo, and James Phelan
Special Jury Award: ‘Andy: A Dog’s Tale’ by Jamy Wheless
Documentary Shorts
Winner: ‘In the Rearview’ by Megan Massa
Special Jury Award: ‘Keepers of the Way’ by Evan Cohen
“This year’s festival was an incredible success. We are so honored to have had a sold-out screening and an incredible array of international films on our itinerary,” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We want to extend a huge thank you to our filmmakers, our VIPs, our guests, the RIFF team and our brand sponsors including Georgia Power.”
To learn more about the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 10 - 13 please visit www.riffga.com. To schedule an interview with the RIFF team contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433 or Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here