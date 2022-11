Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) celebrates a successful 19th year

Northwest Georgia-based film festival announces awards recipients for line-up of international and national documentaries, shorts, and narrative features

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to announce a record-breaking 19th event that featured major film screenings including international features and shorts, tier 1 filmmakers and talent, educational panels, talk-backs, cocktail functions, after-parties and industry VIPs and celebrity appearances. The Nov. 10 screening of ‘Her Name was Hester’ was a sold-out event. In total there were over 1,777 individual tickets sold, 1,128 All Access pass holders, 16,000 people reached via RIFF’s social media and the organization doubled its revenues through ticket sales and sponsorship.The award recipients for the 19th annual Rome International Film Festival are as follows:Documentary FeatureWinner: ‘The UnRedacted’ by Meg SmakerSpecial Jury Award: ‘Unspoken’ by Stephanie CalabreseNarrative FeatureWinner: ‘Peace in the Valley’ by Tyler RiggsSpecial Jury Award: ‘The Civil Dead’ by Clay Tatum and Whitmer ThomasSpecial Jury Award: ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ by David Poag and Billie BatesNarrative ShortsBest Short Film Winner: ‘The Bottom’, directed by James Kautz, Morgan Rauidhri O' Sullivan, and Produced by Valentina CiminoBest Sound Design and Integration of an Original Musical Performance: ‘Daddy’s Eyes’ directed by Drew Ann Rosenberg and John K. AndersonGeorgia Student ShortsWinner: ‘Lighter’ by Jack N MaySpecial Jury Awards: ‘Tacet’ by Michael Ingenito and ‘Warmth’ by Chandler ThorntonGeorgia ShortsWinner: ‘Under The Sun’ by Trevor C. McGlynn and Lucas HixSpecial Jury Awards: ‘Bad Dream’ by Colby Hollman and Camilo Diaz and ‘A Sparrow Cries At Night’ by Andrew J. LeeAfter Dark ShortsWinner: ‘In The Dead Of Light’ by Daniel HambySpecial Jury Award: ‘Canal’ by Will RahillyEpisodic ShortWinner: ‘WOMANHOOD: The Series’ by Jessica McGaughJury Award: ‘Goombay Kids’ by LFD ProductionsInternational ShortsWinner: ‘The Molt’ by Willy OrrSpecial Jury Award: ‘All That Glitters’ by Sophia Miles and Dan BronziteLatinX CategoryWinner: ‘A Severe Case of Prudery’ by Andrea Gallo, Adriana Vasquez, and Humberly GonzalezSpecial jury Award: ‘The Son Rises’ by Alexander G. SeyumAnimated ShortsWinner: ‘Pachyderme’ by Stéphanie ClémentSpecial Jury Award: ‘Footprints In The Forest’ by Juhaidah Joemin, Sandra Khoo, and James PhelanSpecial Jury Award: ‘Andy: A Dog’s Tale’ by Jamy WhelessDocumentary ShortsWinner: ‘In the Rearview’ by Megan MassaSpecial Jury Award: ‘Keepers of the Way’ by Evan Cohen“This year’s festival was an incredible success. We are so honored to have had a sold-out screening and an incredible array of international films on our itinerary,” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We want to extend a huge thank you to our filmmakers, our VIPs, our guests, the RIFF team and our brand sponsors including Georgia Power.”To learn more about the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 10 - 13 please visit www.riffga.com . To schedule an interview with the RIFF team contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433 or Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.