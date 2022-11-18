Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report 2022” forecasts the internet of things (IoT) market size to reach a value of $244.47 billion in 2021 to $767.297 billion in 2025 at a rate of 25.7%. The internet of things (IoT) market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 and reach $ 1.65 trillion in 2030.

The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to drive the IoT market in the forecast period.

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Trends

Use of the IoT in the healthcare industry is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT market. Remote monitoring in the healthcare industry has become possible due to Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, unleashing the ability to keep patients safe and secure while also motivating physicians to provide exceptional treatment. The IoT is significantly changing the healthcare sector by redefining the space of devices and human involvement in the delivery of healthcare solutions. For instance, according to a study by data driven investor, the healthcare sector accounted for 40% of all IoT devices in 2020, and revenues from healthcare-related IoT are expected to reach $135 billion by 2025.

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Overview

The internet of things (IoT) market consists of sales of internet of things (IoT) systems and related services by entities that develop internet of things (IoT) systems. The internet of things (IoT), is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Internet Of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management

• By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others

• By Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility And Transportation, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides internet of things (iot) market outlook and in-depth internet of things (IoT) global market research. The market report analyzes internet of things (IoT) global market size, internet of things (IoT) global market segments, internet of things (IoT) global market growth drivers, internet of things (IoT) global market growth across geographies, and internet of things (IoT) global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

