SINGER/COMPOSER ERIC ALEXANDRAKIS RECEIVES 2ND GRAMMY® NOMINATION FOR “SILVER MOON” A TRIBUTE TO MONKEE MICHAEL NESMITH
Duran Duran protege and two-time cancer survivor included in the group of first artists to be nominated in new Americana category
I felt compelled to record this track as my own farewell tribute to him. .”LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Silver Moon" [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith], the digital-only release from Composer/Singer Eric Alexandrakis, was nominated for a Grammy® Award this week in the newly formed Best Americana Performance category.
— Eric Alexandrakis
The release, which came out on December 20, 2021 [the late Michael Nesmith's birthday] was heralded alongside fellow nominees Brandi Carlile (You And Me On The Rock), Bonnie Raitt (Made Up Mind), Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin (The Message) and Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett (There You Go Again).
As an admirer of Nesmith's songwriting and entrepreneurial innovations [including his conceptualization of MTV], Alexandrakis was deeply moved by Nesmith's passing in 2021.
“Nez's passing affected me a great deal, as he's always been a big influence. I felt compelled the day after to record this track as my own farewell tribute to him. All of it is first takes on a 16-track recorder, with no original commercial intentions whatsoever, but from the looks of it, everyone else feels the same way about him as I do.”
Classically trained, and with an array of accomplishments ranging from producing the first digitally watermarked CD for the University of Miami's record label while a graduate student, being discovered by Duran Duran's John Taylor, high profile collaborations galore, and earning a Grammy® Nomination in 2021 for his Spoken Word project chronicling his two-time cancer survival, it is reassuring to know that much more will come from such a unique artist.
“Slowly the great innovators who put so many foundations into motion are leaving us. Part of the reason why I recorded this was not only to pay tribute to a great artist and hopefully open some eyes to his solo work, but to also remind us all that people like Nez are the reason why people like me do what I do.”
With a drive always pushing past creative boundaries, Alexandrakis' has been able to make his mark via his own unique musical discovery.
“I've always had confidence in my skills, and have always had a wide range of interests in the creative arts. I'm just not keen on following any kind of musical fashion, and tend to do what I want to do, the way I want to do it.”
This philosophy is the spark that launched a vast career boasting a wide array of clients and collaborations including Kate Spade, Live Nation, John Malkovich, and the late Dolores O’Riordan [The Cranberries], including most recently, a fresh foray into the new burgeoning Web3 realm with high profile projects.
Recent ventures in the works include a World War II project, several releases featuring collaborations with Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries and members from such bands as Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Cure, The Smiths, etc., as well as a partnership with a famed industrial design firm bringing unique music projects to the Web3 platform.
The Grammy® Nominated "Silver Moon" [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] can be streamed on all platforms.
The 65th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air February 5 on CBS.
"Silver Moon" Lyric Video