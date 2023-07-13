Acentec Expands Services to Include Training Beyond HIPAA and Cybersecurity
Introduction
Acentec, a Technology Services company in the small to medium size business space, is introducing compliance training for Sexual Harassment, HIPAA security, Workplace Violence, Cybersecurity, and more.
Guidelines issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) apply to all employers throughout the United States. Quoting the EEOC, employers must periodically “provide harassment prevention training to all employees to ensure they understand their rights and responsibilities.” Acentec made a strategic pivot to simplify the adherence to the EEOC guidelines and court decisions. Acentec's new training includes, but is not limited to: sexual harassment, discrimination, workplace harassment, and workplace retaliation.
Acentec's harassment training includes all required content from all state and local training laws. Some state laws require workplace civility, bullying, bystander intervention, and unconscious bias training. Training on these topics ensures the decreased risk of legal liability for companies implementing the training program. Additional requirements imposed by California, Connecticut, Washington, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, New York State, and New York City sexual harassment training are available.
New Training
Sexual Harassment Training
- Clearly described complaint process outline that is compliant with state requirements.
- Explanation of unacceptable behavior
- Protection against retaliation
- Confidentiality
- Corrective action
Cybersecurity Training
- CAN-SPAM
- GDPR
- CCPA
- HIPAA
- GLB
- Personally Identifiable Information (PII)
- Data Privacy
- Phishing, Spear Phishing, Spoofing
- Physical Safeguards
- Clean Desk and Clear Screen Policy
- Malware
- Ransomware
- Social Engineering
- Strong Passwords
- Encryption
HIPAA Security Training (Updated for 2023)
- HIPAA law definition
- Identify Protected Health Information (PHI)
- Rights granted to individuals under HIPAA
- Covered Entities and Business Associates
- Differentiate between the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, and Breach Notification Rule
- PHI best practices and how to avoid an ePHI data breach
- Penalties for violations
- Marketing and Fundraising Limits
Workplace Violence Training
- Bullying
- Verbal abuse
- Cyber abuse
- Non-verbal and visual abuse
- Physical assault
About Acentec, Inc.
Acentec, a 17-year Technology Services company, supports and implements IT and cyber security solutions for small to medium businesses nationwide. Since its inception, the managed IT support and cyber security demand has been satisfied by including a turnkey solution for companies. Acentec has become the preferred outsourced IT solution for many businesses and has secured client networks and modernized infrastructures across the country. Acentec has recently released new online training to assist their clients’ need to meet training guidelines issued by the EEOC. Acentec continues to provide and expand IT, cyber security, and online training services for clients nationwide.