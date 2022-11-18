Northwest Louisiana Office of Public Health, LSU Health Shreveport vaccination team to provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Shreveport
The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) through the LSU Health-Shreveport vaccination team will provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 19 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church's Health Fair and Vaccine Event, 4670 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport. All COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will be available. It is convenient to get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.
The vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.
Flu vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.
COVID-19 vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.