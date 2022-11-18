Guadalajara International Book Fair 2022 presents Trent & the Last Plum

Children’s Book by Screenwriter Turned Author to be Featured in the Guadalajara International Book Fair

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA — C. Jewerll Willams imparts valuable life lessons to kids in Trent & the Last Plum, a children’s book about a little boy who learns important life lessons as he tries to get the last juicy red plum on a tree. Together with Authors Press, Jewell’s heartwarming book will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26 - Dec 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

The author's childhood experiences served as the inspiration for the story. Trent, the primary character, is a young child who is still impressionable about life. He once noticed a plum tree that had just one fruit hanging from it. He attempts to get the fruit since it is so red and juicy and he would love to bite into it. Trent gained valuable insights from the encounter that altered the way he viewed life. Through this endearing children's book, he now imparts

the lessons that have had an impact on him.

The author, Comer Jewerll Williams, was born in Savannah, Georgia, and uses the pen name C. Jewerll Williams. He is a screenwriter turned author who writes short children and young adult stories. The stories depict the upside of life’s challenges. Williams’ short stories often include some of the things he has experienced and also some of the things often dreams of.

Years later he decided to go to film school at Georgia State University, and that’s when he acquired a love for writing. Fifteen screenplays later, he decided to write children's and young adult stories.

Trent & the Last Plum

Written by C. Jewerll Williams

Hardcover |

Paperback |

