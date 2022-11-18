From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbruck Life and Escape from a Concentration Camp: The True Story of 44667

Biographical Book About a Nazi Concentration Camp Survivor to be Featured at the Guadalajara International Book Fair

This is the true story of prisoner 44667 and the routine horror that systematically denigrated and stripped 132,000 women of their humanity.”
— Francis Pitard

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA — Francis Pitard highlights the human spirit’s resilience and capacity to endure unimaginable suffering in his book, From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbrück Life and Escape from a Concentration Camp: The True Story of 44667. The author’s biographical book, in partnership with Authors Press, will be featured in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26 - Dec 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

The book chronicles the life of Aline Virmoux, a member of the French Resistance. She spent a good part of the war, active and successful, until her capture in 1944. Her husband also participated in the Resistance but was deported to Dachau when he was caught by German troops. She was kept in the Ravensbrück concentration camp instead. Aline's final few days in Nazi Germany were nothing less than an incredible and remarkable story of fortitude and
survival.

Francis F. Pitard is a consulting expert in sampling statistics and Total Quality Management. His hobbies are archeology and anthropology of ancient Polynesians. Before becoming an American citizen he lived two years in Tahiti and six years in New Caledonia. The author believes that quality of life is essential to everyone. He is convinced that each of us holds the key to such quality through peaceful ethics, self-confidence, self-respect, self-control, and
respect for the freedom of others.

