Guadalajara International Book Fair 2022 presents Ascendancy

Novel by Doctor Turned Writer to be Featured on the Guadalajara International Book Fair

With the word spreading of a peasant revolution underway in France, there was a surge of hope in Ireland for freedom. The French called it, ‘Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity.'” — Patrick Earl Dwyer

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA — Patrick Earl Dwyer demonstrates the strength of human character, courage, and perseverance in his book, Ascendancy, a historical fiction novel that details the family saga of the Magoffin and O'Dwyers and their diaspora from Ireland circa 1800 to America, Australia, Jamaica, and Mexico. Together with Authors Press, Patrick’s novel will be gracing the shelves of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the world’s largest market for publications of the Spanish community, slated for Nov. 26 - Dec 4 at the Expo Guadalajara.

The novel is a tale of triumph over tragedy of two families who, after repeatedly running into each other in America and Ireland during extremely volatile times, eventually intermarry. A historical fiction saga with action and romance, the novel weaves together fact and fiction to connect several historical figures and events in the struggle against oppression and tyranny for independence, liberation, and even existence. It's a tale with freedom and religious

overtones that addresses the subject of slavery and illustrates how America grew to the West.

Plano, Texas resident Patrick E. Dwyer, M.D. was born in Austin and raised in El Paso. He was a biology research scientist and educator before a medical career that included Pediatrics, Family, and ER medicine. Afterward, he was a medical educator for several years. Now with a writing endeavor underway, he is the father of four adult children and has eleven grandchildren. Patrick is an avid sports fan and a classical music lover.

Readers may purchase their copy of the novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Ascendancy

Written by Patrick Earl Dwyer

