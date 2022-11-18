Guadalajara International Book Fair 2022 presents Into the Winds of Heaven

Warm your Hearts and Console your Souls through Christopher Beaudry’s Words in Into the Winds of Heaven

“I hope and pray that the poems, passages, and pictures of this book will inspire and encourage you to embrace all the winds in your life with love and freedom. To” — By Christopher Beaudry

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA — In our journey through life, we get to encounter different types of winds. There are gentle winds that may soothe a yearning heart while there are ruinous winds that may shatter one’s dream. Even so, we bestir ourselves and get up to embrace and conquer every wind that tomorrow might bring.

“I hope and pray that the poems, passages, and pictures of this book will inspire and encourage you to embrace all the winds in your life with love and freedom. To walk in faith through them with hope and peace and joy, knowing that you are never alone. Within these many scattered, purposeful winds are the presence of God with his promise of grace and spirit, leading and loving you into your eternal destiny. Into the Winds of Heaven, may these words bless you on your journey.”

— Into the Winds of Heaven by Christopher Beaudry

Christopher Beaudry will showcase his book titled Into the Winds of Heaven at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair. A book that is written to console and give hope to the readers who are struggling — especially to those who are silently hurting. Beaudry writes in a distinct and heartwarming manner. He has been writing for over forty years and seeks to inspire and console other people.

Christopher Beaudry is a resident of Grand Rapids Michigan, he is a Christian who volunteers as a youth group mentor of middle-school children at Rockford City Church.

PRESS RELEASE | GUADALAJARA BOOK FAIR 2022

Into the Winds of Heaven

Written by Christopher Beaudry

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.