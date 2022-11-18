Guadalajara International Book Fair 2022 presents Blessings, Trials, and Miracles: The Testimonies of Ethan Gary

The 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair Welcomes A Real- life Journey of Discovering God’s Greatness

“But I saw another person running beside me next to the nurses. It was a man on my left side who seemed very bright. He kept looking straight at me, eye to eye, and I saw him smiling at me.” — T. Ethan Gary

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guadalajara, JA— In John 20:29, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” — as they say, miracles happen to those who believe in them but how can someone give credence to something they haven’t seen nor felt? It has been a long debate whether God’s existence and miracles are real or not. Still, there are people who believe in His existence despite not seeing him.

"But I saw another person running beside me next to the nurses. It was a man on my left side who seemed very bright. He kept looking straight at me, eye to eye, and I saw him smiling at me. This man was so bright around his face that I could not see his hair. I believed he was a guardian angel whom the Lord had sent down to walk with me down to the surgery room." — Blessings, Trials, and Miracles: The Testimonies of Ethan Gary T. Ethan Gary's Blessings, Trials, and Miracles: The Testimonies of Ethan Gary recounts his journey of discovering God and His greatness. This book will make its way at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair this November 26-December 4, alongside some of the distinguished authors and writers of the industry. Ethan accepted Jesus at a tender age of five; in his grandparents' backyard, he realized how much he wanted Jesus to be in his life forever so he kneeled down and prayed — accepting Him as his Lord and savior.

Ethan had encountered a lot of trials and obstacles in life. The most indelible memory he had about God’s grace was in May 2008. He had a terrifying accident when he rode a horse. He was frantic about the accident because of the piercing pain he felt but he heard a voice which soothed his soul and spirit. From then on, his faith in the Lord has become stronger. Come along T. Ethan Gary’s journey of never-ending devotion to God. Grab a copy of the book through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers available.

Blessings, Trials, and Miracles: The Testimonies of Ethan Gary

Written by T. Ethan Gary

