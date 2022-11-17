U.S. 1 Bridge Construction Nearing Completion in Middletown Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will continue next week on the nearly-completed new northbound U.S. 1 bridge over Old Lincoln Highway (Business U.S. 1) and adjacent rail lines in Middletown Township, Bucks County.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



Following removal of the underside materials, PennDOT's contractor will begin preparations to shift northbound and southbound U.S. 1 traffic onto the new bridge and begin work to build the adjacent southbound structure after the Thanksgiving Day holiday.



PennDOT is reconstructing and improving U.S. 1 and replacing several bridges from the PA Turnpike (Interstate 276) to north of the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchange in Bensalem and Middletown townships as part of the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to finish in mid-2026. Construction on the $95 million Section RC1 project between the PA Turnpike and Old Lincoln Highway will finish in December.



For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

