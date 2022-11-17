PennDOT Lehigh County Office to Host Job Fairs

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host two job fairs at the PennDOT Lehigh County office, 1712 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103. The job fairs will occur on Tuesday, November 22 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Tuesday, December 6 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.





The events will include onsite interviews with job offers.





Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the events to learn about the various opportunities available. District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.





PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in the county, including CDL operators, mechanics, and clerks. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume. CDL operators also should bring their current driver’s license and medical card.





Applicants may also visit any PennDOT office during business hours to obtain information on available positions or see current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT Lehigh County office at 610-798-4280 prior to the event.





MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.





