WELCOME CARMEL FITHIAN AND CHRIS CONCHA TO THE COLDWELL BANKER SELECT FAMILY

Northern Nevada – Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate is excited to announce the addition of two top agents into the Coldwell Banker Select family; Carmel Fithian and Chris Concha.
“We are blessed to be associated with Carmel and Chris and proud that they chose Coldwell Banker Select,” says Branch Manager, Dan Rider.
Carmel Allego-Fithian was born in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States when she was nine years-old. She pursued a career in Real Estate and obtained her license in 2002 where she discovered a passion not only for real estate, but also real estate investment.
“In 2016, I discovered The Davidson Academy in Reno in pursuit of better education for my boys. As frequent travelers and having had the pleasure of visiting 70 countries, my family fell in love with Lake Tahoe and decided to purchase a home in Stateline, making it our primary residence in the US,” says Carmel.
Chris Concha was born and raised in Reno, Nevada and being a local has helped both his out of state clients and local Nevadans purchase their dream home. After traveling to multiple states and countries, Chris returned to Reno where he then pursued his career in Real Estate and obtained his real estate license in 2016.
Both Carmel and Chris discovered a passion for real estate investment. Together, they share years of experience and work with a high number of investors in the Tahoe and Reno area. Welcome aboard Carmel Fithian and Chris Concha!
About Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate:
Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate is part of the Select Group of Real Estate Company, which began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. In 2018, Coldwell Banker Select Property Management merged with Carson Properties and became Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate Residential & Commercial Management. Together their commercial management portfolio increased to more than 700,000 square feet of office, retail, and light industrial space, coupled with an extensive single-family and multifamily residential portfolio.
About Select Group Real Estate Services:
Select Group Real Estate Services began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, the organization is home to 7 companies with over 50 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe, and Northern Nevada. Over the past four decades, Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns, by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.
