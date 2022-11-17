United by Murder
We used Jest Murder Mystery for our team holiday event in December and we had a blast! Our team let loose, giggled a ton, and parted for the holidays with big smiles on our face.”UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not about true crime. It’s not about being the detective. It’s about building community, uniting people in a shared, very funny experience. After over 20 years in the party entertainment world, Jest Murder Mystery Company has discovered that there is no greater pairing than audience participation and laughter when it comes to bringing groups together.
When the show begins, the room will be filled with many groups and individuals who may have little more in common than proximity. But by the end of the event, they will have supported and encouraged each other, been creative together, laughed together and now have something in common they can talk about for years to come.
This fresh take on murder mystery dinner theater was the brainchild of writer, director, actor, and entrepreneur, Randy Manning. Before starting Jest, Manning performed murder mysteries with many other murder mystery dinner theater companies. He believed he could write a funnier show that focused a little less on mystery and a lot more on the audience’s experience. Inspired, he wrote his first show “A Fistful of Hollers” and put it to the test at his next family reunion (picture attached). “My formula worked! Everyone had such a great time playing their parts and working together to solve the crime.” said Manning.
After a few adjustments, Manning created a show that included a themed storyline with room for improvisation and customization from the audience. Manning, “I realized that as an actor, I could make the audience laugh and they would have fun but, if the audience members could be the stars of their own show, it really made for an unforgettable, laughing-so-hard- they’re-crying kind of experience.”
With this principle firmly in hand, Manning founded Jest Mysteries in 1999 (now Jest Murder Mystery Company) and has been bringing groups together with murder across the nation ever since. Jest now has traveling troupes in Los Angeles, Chicago, Cedar Rapids, New York, Cape Cod, Miami, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta and more. Shows can be booked anywhere in the USA and Canada too. Virtual shows contain the same audience participation as in-person shows and are performed for groups spread across the globe.
Manning retired in 2017 and left his daughter, Leslie Franklin, at the helm of the Jest empire. Jest’s standards for high quality entertainment have not diminished. “We audition rigorously to ensure we have the best actors available, and we train them to help the audience shine. The talent in our troupes is incredible and it makes the shows that much better. We truly have an amazing team, and I am blessed to be a part of it.” Franklin said.
Thanks to a lot of creativity and hard work, this woman owned, family operated success story is now considered the funniest murder mystery company in the country. Clients agree. Rebecca Tucker said in a recent Google review, "We used Jest Murder Mystery for our team holiday event in December and we had a blast! Our team let loose, giggled a ton, and parted for the holidays with big smiles on our face."
Specializing in unique group entertainment (both in-person and virtually), their private shows can be booked for any occasion including but not limited to; company parties, team building events, meetings, conferences, birthday parties, large events, holiday parties, graduations, fundraisers, family reunions, Christmas parties, wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners. Learn more at JestMurderMystery.com or call 1-888-234-9984 to talk to a real human.
