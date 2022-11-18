Press Release: Educator, Author, Speaker is Talking Mental Health, Holiday Season

Marcie Friesner, Author of 'His Child' and Director of Salt and Light Academy, is speaking out this holiday season about the mental health epidemic.

When the world around you throws you into survival mode, how do you rise above it? Become a property manager. You decide who you rent your head space to.” — Marcie Friesner

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcie Friesner, Author of ' His Child ' and Director of Salt and Light Academy , is speaking out this holiday season. The mental health epidemic continues to increase as the holiday season is upon us. She outlines mental health awareness through prevention, restoration, and stronger families. Marcie Friesner's 'Freedom From Toxic Thoughts' work is awakening the greater community by providing a check-in checklist that removes the isolating impact that the holidays can impose upon those already struggling with getting by.Marcie Friesner stated.."When the world around you throws you into survival mode, how do you rise above it? Become a property manager. You decide who you rent your head space to."She provides seven practical steps through her shared experiences, educating teenagers, and insights of faith from her devotional 'His Child.' These proven strategies reduce the mental health pressures and rise above circumstances and toxic thought patterns and into a life where thriving begins.Seven steps from surviving to thriving:1) Become a property manager. (You decide who you rent your head space to)2) Think your way out of the impossible.3) Practice positivity. (I’m possible)4) Remember that even the impossible is possible with God. (I AM possible)5) Take every thought captive.6) Be content with taking the next step.7) Walk in this new perspective.Marcie Friesner concluded..."It takes just one person to show another they matter. Make a phone call, grab a coffee, do a check-in, and volunteer with a community organization that needs your help every month of the year, not just the holidays."###About: Marcie Friesner has committed her life to encourage, educating, and empowering others in a multifaceted career and ministry.Marcie received her BSEd from Ohio Dominican University and has taught for over 29 years. She currently resides and serves in Swansboro, North Carolina, where she is the director of Salt and Light Academy (a faith-based educational setting for grades K-12) and is an ordained pastor serving TJ's (an outreach mission named after the biblical prophets Timothy and Jeremiah).In addition to educating children, Marcie is certified in North Carolina as a Peer Support Specialist and is a catalyst of encouragement to people through all stages of life. With her emotional support mutt Willow by her side, she can be found serving human trafficking victims, loving and empowering women in recovery, and ministering to the needy in her local community and abroad.Marcie recently co-authored a 40-day devotional, 'His Child' with S.A. Moore and is continuing to use her gifts of writing and speaking to bring others closer to Jesus and encourage them to use God’s Word as a source of empowerment to walk through what life has brought to them. She is the mom of three young adults and enjoys playing piano, cake decorating, and iced chai lattes.Her life verse can be found in Exodus 14:14, "My God will fight for you; you need only to be still."

Common Sense America with Eden Hill & Marcie Friesner, Author