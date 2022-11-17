Get tips on European-style deer mounts at Dec. 1 MDC program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – European-style mounts is a type of taxidermy that’s gaining in popularity among hunters as a unique way to preserve memories of your deer harvest.

People interested in learning about how to do a European mount should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Learning to Hunt: European Mounting Your Trophy.” This free program will be from 6-7:30 on Dec. 1. It is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and the program has in-person and virtual options for attendance. People can register for the in-person program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187343

People can register for the virtual option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187346

A European-style deer mount consists of a cleaned skull with the antlers still attached. At this program, MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Keith DeBow will discuss how hunters can use the European-style technique to turn their deer harvest into a unique-looking memory that will last a lifetime. He will have information on what equipment is needed and the best techniques to make a European mount.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants for the virtual option must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.