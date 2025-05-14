Portions of Three Creeks Conservation Area will be closed May 28 and 29

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Myers Lane parking lot and its associated trailheads at Three Creeks Conservation Area (CA) in Boone County will be closed May 28 and 29 for Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff training. These trailheads and the parking lot will reopen at normal area hours on May 30. To see updates about area closures, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49X.

Three Creeks CA is in Boone County halfway between Columbia and Ashland. The area takes its name from the three creeks that run through the area: Turkey Creek, Bass Creek, and Bonne Femme Creek. The rugged forest features scenic bluffs, intermittent streams, geologic formations, and old eastern red cedar trees. To visit Three Creeks CA from Columbia, take Highway 63 south 5 miles, then Deer Park Road west 1.75 miles.