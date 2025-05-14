Kids can learn how trout grow May 23 at MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – At the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, trout are raised from eggs to full-grown fish.

Small children can get interesting facts about how trout grow and participate in fun activities at the “Small Fry – Terrific Trout” program May 23 at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center. This free program will be from 11 a.m.-noon and is designed for children ages 3-6. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson and is adjacent to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. People can register for the May 23 program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208685

At the May 23 program, MDC Naturalist Sara Caywood will have fun facts about the different stages trout go through on their way to becoming adult fish. The program will include hands-on activities and an opportunity to feed the fish that are kept in the raceways of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who want to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills Center or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.