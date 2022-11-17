MDC: Get involved in Mississippi Riverfront cleanup effort Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for volunteers to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront from 2 – 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Cape Girardeau.

Volunteers are asked to please register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187442.

“Our waterways are vital to the beauty and functionality of our community,” said Angela Pierce, event organizer and naturalist at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. “If we want to continue to enjoy the natural beauty of the Mississippi River, we’ve got to continue to take care of it.”

Volunteers are asked to please meet at the Broadway entrance of Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau by 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Free T-shirts, snacks, and drinks will also be provided.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Reminder: Nature/Education Centers and MDC-staffed shooting ranges will close statewide at 3 p.m. on December 24.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.