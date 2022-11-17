LMU Hosts Screening of New Documentary “California’s Watershed Healing”

The Chronicles Group Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday, Nov. 16, offered a discussion and free public screening of the documentary “California’s Watershed Healing,” which examines the precarious conditions of the state’s forests, and offers solutions for sustainable land management and restoration of the Sierra Nevada watershed.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/721597803

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports that 99.76% of California is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought. The Sierra Nevada watershed, which supplies water to more than 75% of California, has been neglected and mismanaged for decades, according to the Little Hoover Commission. Further compounding these issues is the climate crisis that has impacted the forest ecosystem and snowpack.

https://www.drought.gov/drought-status-updates/california-nevada-drought-status-update-8-19-22

“The critical nature of water stewardship in California is central – to our economy, our communities and to our health and well-being,” said Jeffrey Thies, director of LMU College of Business Administration’s Institute for Business Ethics and Sustainability. “It is an honor to showcase this compelling documentary from James Thebaut and The Chronicles Group on the condition of California’s most precious resource and highlight pathways to its stewardship and healing.”

Guests watched “California’s Watershed Healing” and participate in a conversation immediately afterward with Thebaut, the film’s executive producer and president and founder of the international nonprofit The Chronicles Group; Doug Walters, chief sustainability officer and chief resiliency officer for the city of Los Angeles; and LMU President's Professor of Biology Eric Strauss, executive director of the Center for Urban Resilience, or CURes.

The Institute for Business Ethics and Sustainability co-sponsored the event with LMU CURes.

WHAT: LMU hosted a screening of “California’s Watershed Healing,” followed by a discussion with the film’s executive producer, James Thebaut, and climate experts.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. A reception followed.

WHERE: LMU’s Hilton Center for Business, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045. The screening took place in Hilton 100 Auditorium.

MORE INFO: Attendees RSVP'd for the free event here. View a trailer of “California’s Watershed Healing” here.