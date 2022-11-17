Texas Blockchain Summit Day One Features Nation’s Leading Bitcoin Miners, Innovators and Financial Experts
Crypto’s Most Renowned Policy Makers Set to Take the Stage for Day 2 of the Texas Blockchain Summit
Now more than ever, it’s important for the industry to gather and have these conversations and help contribute to crafting the world that we all want to inhabit”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN (November 17, 2022) - Many of the nation's leading Bitcoin miners, innovators, financial experts and thought leaders in the blockchain, Bitcoin and crypto space wowed attendees during Day 1 of the second annual Texas Blockchain Summit, North America’s premier policy conference for the bitcoin, crypto and blockchain ecosystem.
— Lee Bratcher
More than 50 speakers took to two stages on day one to provide the crowd of almost one thousand attendees a transformative experience about the Lone Star State’s leadership role in these emerging industries through cutting-edge insight into the widespread adoption of blockchain technologies, thought-provoking conversations about cryptocurrency.
In his welcome remarks, Lee Bratcher, founder and president of the Texas Blockchain Council addressed the FTX controversy, saying, “This event is further proof that all exchanges should submit dynamic or real-time proof of reserves and liabilities audits at the very least. The pace of self-custody education must also increase 10-fold. The bitcoin blockchain continues to work flawlessly with new blocks every 10 minutes without fail, without the code even taking notice of the chaos in the centralized exchanges.”
“Texas is home to the largest bitcoin mining sites in North America and fast-achieving status as the undisputed Bitcoin Mining Capital of the World. Now more than ever, it’s important for the industry to gather and have these conversations and help contribute to crafting the world that we all want to inhabit,” Bratcher continued.
The Summit is presented by The Texas Blockchain Council, most often recognized for its mission of making Texas a leader in blockchain and bitcoin innovation. In addition to the dynamic lineup of speakers, Summit attendees are networking with industry leaders and sponsors from across all facets of the burgeoning industry.
A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase for Day Two, taking place on Friday, November 18 at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center on the campus of UT-Austin just a half-mile from the Texas State Capitol, which will feature crypto’s most renowned and thought-leading elected officials, policy makers and regulators.
To secure your ticket to Day Two of the Texas Blockchain Summit and gain access to actionable insights from policy makers and industry leaders, connect with top business leaders for future ventures, and get to know the cutting-edge companies in the blockchain industry, visit https://www.texasblockchainsummit.org/.
To learn more about the Texas Blockchain Council visit www.TexasBlockchainCouncil.org.
Texas Blockchain Summit
Presented by Texas Blockchain Council
