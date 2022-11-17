Core Gaming Offers Holiday Promotions Designed To Boost Consumer Buying Power
Get Gadgets and Gear Now Before They Sell Out
With savings like this, it’s as though Black Friday came early. I’m advising everyone to do their gift shopping now before our most popular gadgets and gear sell out.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming has announced special holiday promotions designed to boost consumer buying power ahead of the gift-giving season. The company’s online store is offering significant savings on CORE Gaming and Alienware brands, gaming tech, and mobile power. Promotions include daily specials, flash sales, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday price busters.
“With savings like this, it’s as though Black Friday came early,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “I’m advising everyone to do their gift shopping now before our most popular gadgets and gear sell out.”
Consumers can shop CORE Gaming with confidence. CORE Gaming vets all products for quality, performance, and style, plus it backs purchases with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Unique Gaming Go-Bags
Topping every gamer’s “Gotta Have It List” for unique go-bags that will make others envious are two special edition backpacks.
Swapping traditional red highlights for white, the Special Edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim sports a sleek, contemporary look. A TWICE VIP Award winner, the CORE Gaming Back is roomy, rugged, and stylish. Its three large storage sections hold gaming laptops up to 18 inches and consoles like Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections are pre-wired for connection to a mobile power bank, so gamers can charge their gear while it’s inside. There’s also an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port for connecting practically any USB device.
Four, zippered side pockets are perfect for stowing cables, a phone, a gaming mouse, water bottles, and personal items. Other highlights include a ballistic nylon exterior, a trolley strap for stacking on rolling luggage, and a checkpoint-friendly laptop compartment.
Alienware’s Special Edition Area-51m Elite backpack is white with a reflective Alien head logo, while the interior lining is silver. At 14-inches wide by 21-inches tall and 9-inches deep, it boasts a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. The backpack offers three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets for stowing all sorts of gaming gear. It even features storage for a full-size keyboard, plus a convenient gadget pocket for sunglasses, a swallet, and other quick-access items. Side pockets easily store water bottles and mini umbrellas, while a bottom, zippered pocket stores t-shirts, socks, and “dash-and-go” items.
Another popular gaming backpack is the new Core Gaming Tactical Backpack. It’s designed to take a beating, so valuable gaming gear doesn’t. Top features include dedicated storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. It’s made from ballistic nylon, like flak jackets, and is highly configurable with a customizable front webbing system. The backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover that protects both the backpack and what’s inside.
Essential Gaming Accessories
Popular gaming gear includes desks, chairs, headsets, and controllers.
Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk is high on aesthetics and functionality. This top-rated gaming desk features a large 5-feet-3-inches by 2-feet-8-inches top with a full-surface, edge-stitched, water-resistant, machine washable mat. Other highlights include custom cutouts for cables, a grommet-mountable monitor attachment, a cable management basket, and sturdy steel legs.
Gamers can sit in comfort with Arozzi’s Verona Pro V2 Gaming Chair. Built to last, this chair sports soft, polyurethane leather that’s durable and easy to clean. Its tough metal frame supports up to 290 lbs. Other top features include adjustable height, backrest, armrests, lumbar pillow, and advanced rocking and lock-tilt functions.
PowerA’s FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is an affordable, pro-level controller officially licensed by Xbox. It includes black and white swappable faceplates, programmable buttons, customizable paddles, three-way trigger locks, and a braided 10-foot USB-C cable. Other features include dual rumble motors, a 3.5mm headset jack, a volume dial with a mic mute, and a protective carrying case.
PowerA’s Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch gives gamers more control over the look of their controllers. Slick edge-lit LED lights let gamers select one color or auto-cycle through eight available hues to match gameplay with mood. Plus, cutting-edge ergonomics and a 3.5mm headset jack mean gamers can play in comfort with their squad for hours.
HyperGear’s SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset offers full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, gamers can enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices.
HyperGear’s CobraStrike True Wireless Gaming Earbuds offer pro-grade advantages in a pocket-sized form. Highlights include 3D positional sound, lagless low-latency synchronized audio, a background-filtering mic, and long-lasting battery life.
Power Solutions
Whether on the grid or off, gamers need reliable power solutions.
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds.
When a Qi-enabled device is placed on the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad, charging starts on contact. Compared to standard chargers, it delivers double the power (up to 10W)! This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
