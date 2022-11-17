California Judges Can Consult Peers On Cases, Ethics Ruling Says
California judges may consult with other judges on cases as long as the conversation doesn’t otherwise violate the Code of Judicial Ethics, a formal advisory opinion said. The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions held that Canon 3B(7)(a) “expressly permits” judges to consult with their peers subject to a few conditions. Judges may not, for instance, consult with judicial officials who have been disqualified from the matter at hand, according to the opinion.