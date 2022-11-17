Mobile Edge Holiday Promotions Boost Consumer Buying Power
Get Go-Bags, Gadgets, and Tech Gear Before They Sell Out
We’re mindful of how inflation is affecting everyone’s budget. With a wide range of specials and holiday promotions, we’re pleased to offer real savings throughout the gift-buying season.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Edge has announced special holiday promotions designed to boost consumer buying power ahead of the gift-giving season. The company is offering significant savings on CORE Gaming and Alienware brands, men’s and women’s go-bags, power accessories, and more. Promotions include daily specials, flash sales, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday price busters.
“We’re mindful of how inflation is affecting everyone’s budget,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With a wide range of specials and holiday promotions, we’re pleased to offer real savings throughout the gift-buying season.”
Consumers can shop at Mobile Edge with confidence. Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, bags, and totes all come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Recommended Go-Bags
Mobile Edge’s CORE Gaming Backpack is a TWICE Award winner. This rugged and roomy backpack provides dedicated storage for laptops, gaming consoles, and smaller devices. Interior sections are pre-wired for mobile power, so gear can be charged while it’s still inside. There’s also an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port for connecting practically any USB device. Four, zippered side pockets are perfect for stowing cables, a phone, a gaming mouse, water bottles, and personal items. Other highlights include a ballistic nylon exterior, a trolley strap for stacking on rolling luggage, and a checkpoint-friendly laptop compartment. The backpack also utilizes ScanFast™ checkpoint-friendly features to speed travelers through TSA checkpoints.
The new Core Gaming Tactical Backpack is designed to take a beating, so valuable gaming gear doesn’t. Top features include dedicated storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. It’s made from ballistic nylon, like flak jackets, and is highly configurable with a customizable front webbing system. The backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover that protects both the backpack and what’s inside.
Alienware’s Area-51m Elite Backpack boasts a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. It measures 14-inches wide by 21-inches tall and 9-inches deep. The backpack offers three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets for stowing all sorts of gaming gear. It even features storage for a full-size keyboard, plus a convenient gadget pocket for sunglasses, a wallet, and other quick-access items. Side pockets easily store water bottles and mini umbrellas, while a bottom, zippered pocket stores t-shirts, socks, and “dash-and-go” items.
With Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0, frequent flyers won’t have to remove their laptops to get through security checkpoints. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches with plenty more room for mobile devices and accessories. It’s also part of the Mobile Edge ECO Collection. The corn-based material it’s made from requires 30% less energy to manufacture, reducing greenhouse emissions compared to synthetic materials.
Another eco-friendly option is the ECO Laptop Backpack. It features an exterior made from 80% natural cotton canvas. The ECO packs a minimal carbon footprint while providing superior organization and protection for all sorts of student tech. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches and comes in three earthy colors: black, navy blue, and olive green.
Power Accessories & More
Mobile Edge recommends these power and personal productivity accessories to keep you connected and productive while you’re on the go.
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds. Two ports feature cutting-edge Adaptive Fast Charge Technology that can charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation that securely connects laptops and tablets to 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer. Compatible with laptops/Chromebooks, tablets, or smartphones with a USB Type-C port.
When a Qi-enabled device is placed on the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad, charging starts on contact. Compared to standard chargers, it delivers double the power (up to 10W)! This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
The Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger with Reversible USB Ports charges up to four smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices simultaneously. All four ports can support 1A or 2A charging, for a total output of 6A when all ports are in use.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
