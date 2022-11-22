Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,633 in the last 365 days.

How to Handle Work-Related Injury at H-E-B

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Law Firm

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An H-E-B employee at work was injured when a heavy industrial can of peppers fell on her from the highest shelf of a walk-in cooler. The H-E-B employee, a 52-year-old cake decorator, was hit on her neck and shoulder area.

H-E-B is a beloved and very well-known Texas supermarket chain. H-E-B may not be widely known outside Texas, but its $32.8B in revenue lands it on the list of the top 10 “Grocers” in the United States. H-E-B is a private employer. The biggest private employer in Texas. And like many other private employers in Texas, H-E-B has made the decision not to subscribe to the state-governed workers' compensation system.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance, also known as Workers' Comp, is a state-regulated program that provides medical and income benefits for injured employees. Employers that do not offer worker’s compensation insurance coverage are referred to as Non-Subscribers. That is the case with H-E-B and many other big store chains like Walmart, Kroger, Target, Randall’s, and Whole Foods among others.

Many Texas employers choose to opt out of the state-run workers' compensation system to save money. It also gives the employer more control over the doctors the employee can see for care. Usually, non-subscribing employers have a benefit plan with doctors that tend to minimize the injuries which in turn reduces the amount paid on a work injury claim.

While it is not widely known to employees, Texas law punishes employers for not subscribing to the Texas-governed worker’s compensation system by allowing the employee to sue the employer if there was some negligence of the employer or a co-employee that caused the injury. Texas law specifically says that it is not a defense in these non-subscriber work injury cases if the employee hurt was negligent. So as long as the employer or one of its employees is as little as 1% negligent, the worker can recover 100% of the damages. These damages are not limited to 2 years like most of the non-subscriber benefit plans and include damages beyond the non-subscriber benefit plan such as the following:

• mental anguish
• pain
• suffering
• incapacity
• scarring
• full medical bills
• loss of earning capacity

These damages are not limited to 2 years like most non-subscriber injury benefit plans, but can be awarded for damages in the past and far into the future. Truly that unforeseen circumstances can turn regular job duties into accidents. The attorneys at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris – Accident & Injury have seen grocery store employees at H-E-B and other grocery stores suffering from a variety of injuries including:

1. traumatic brain injuries
2. bone fractures
3. torn ligaments
4. neck or back strains

When an injured H-E-B employee seeks assistance from the attorneys at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris – Accident & Injury Attorneys, we always provide the option to be seen by a doctor the injured worker selects for a second opinion. That was the case for the above-mentioned H-E-B cake decorator. She came to us looking for help and she got the precise medical treatment she needed that was not being provided by the company-sided doctors chosen by H-E-B.
Being prepared is always your best option. Nobody plans to get hurt on the job, but accidents happen, and they can change your life.

However, what you decide to do right after it happens matters. Get medical care, report the injury so you have proof, preserve any evidence, document contact information for witnesses, and call an experienced injury attorney! The experienced Houston work injury lawyers at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris – Accident & Injury Attorneys are always willing to provide a free evaluation of your case. You can reach us by calling 713-893-0971 or visiting our website.

Jonathan S. Harris
Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Law Firm
+1 713-893-0971
jharris@smslegal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

How to Handle Work-Related Injury at H-E-B

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.