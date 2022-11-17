2022 Miami Book Fair presents The Journey of a Broken Wing by Arlene Treherne

Children’s Book About a Little Bird Finds Its Way Into the Miami Book Fair

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers who are interested in children’s literature will be delighted by Arlene Treherne’s new book, The Journey of a Broken Wing, a fable that will teach kids of all ages how being humble and trusting others will result in completing their goals. In partnership with Authors Press, the book will be appearing at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 13–20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

The narrative begins with a bird on the ground waking up to a raindrop falling on his head. We learn that the bird had fallen from a cherry tree while gathering food; his fellow birds had already left by the time he awoke. The little bird decided to continue moving so that he could give the food he had gathered to his fellow birds, thus starting his journey to find his way back home and meet other animals along the way. Arlene Treherne has written several handbooks, including Treherne's Title 1 Parent Advisory Council: The Revised Workshop Edition and Treherne's Title 1 Parent Advisory Council: The Revised Workshop Edition.

This book is helpful for parents who want to teach their children about kindness, perseverance, and trusting others. It's also a great way to instill a love of reading in young children. Copies of this book can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

Arlene Treherne is recognized by the United States Department of Education Title and Parent Advisory Council as a Parent Advocate, a New York State Department of Education Advocate, and a previous Advisory Board member. She is a certified New York Department of Education Parent Leader of the New York City Public School Districts 2, 9, 27, and the dismantled 85 from 2000 to 2012. Arlene is a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and the mother of two adults, an aunt of eight, and a great-aunt of 10 school-aged children. She resides in the South Bronx but recognizes the communities of Norwalk and Stamford in Connecticut; Cambria Heights, Jamaica; South Ozone in Queens; Sugar Hill in Manhattan; Flatlands in Brooklyn; and, of course, The Bronx.

The Journey of a Broken Wing

Written by Arlene Treherne

