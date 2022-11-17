Foureva Media Chooses Lucky Penny Candles Corporate Gifting Strategy at the BITCON 2022 Event
Attendees Take Home Personalized Corporate Candles Courtesy of Foureva Media Founder and Keynote Speaker Jamar JonesORLANDO, FL, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Penny Candles proudly partnered with Foureva Media to support its corporate gifting strategy at BITCON 22. Foureva Media Founder Jamar Jones was a keynote speaker at the conference, where he spoke about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion and his book “Change your Circle; Change your Life”.
"Lucky Penny Candles has been with Foureva Media for a while,” notes Dom LeRoux, founder of Lucky Penny Candles. “We sponsored Foureva’s first Lead the Movement Business Conference in Milwaukee last August and we are happy that our corporate personalized candles are continuing to help them break the ice at local events.”
BITCON is an annual conference hosted by the Blacks In Technology Foundation. The 2022 conference was a hybrid of in-person and live-streamed programming, attended by IT professionals, university students, and a variety of afro-technologists and -futurists.
Technology leaders and IT professionals representing the world’s largest companies, influential investors, and Lucky Penny Candles were there to support the event.
"It was great that Lucky Penny Candles came through in the clutch and had some awesome candles to pass out to the whole audience,” Jones reflected. “It was very impactful and very engaging. The best thing about it was the experience because actually somebody came up to me and said I have gone to talks before and no one ever passed out candles. It was such a great way to break the ice and a strategic way to engage with people at the conference.”
To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles, please visit luckypennycandles.com. For press-related inquiries, please email the shop at hello@luckypennycandles.com.
Lucky Penny Candles
Lucky Penny Candles was built on a foundation of kindness and gratitude. The company crafts personalized candle gifts for any occasion. Its eco-friendly candles are made in the United States and are labeled by hand.
To learn more about Lucky Penny Candles, please visit LuckyPennyCandles.com
Blacks In Technology Foundation
The Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) is the largest community of Black people in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, BIT is “Stomping the Divide” by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation and providing resources, guidance, networking, and opportunities for members to share their expertise and advance their careers.
To learn more about the event, please visit https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net.
Foureva Media
Foureva Media is a branding and media company that specializes connecting companies to diverse communities with branded entertainment. We amplify brands and build a connection within community and business. Propelling diversity, inclusion and positive culture within individuals, brands and businesses.
To learn more about Foureva Media, please visit fourevamedia.com.
Corporate Candles Lucky Penny Candles - BITCON 2022 at Walt Disney World