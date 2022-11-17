Perrin Conferences to Host Annual New York Asbestos Litigation Conference
The 2022 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference will be held in-person on December 7, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square.
We have a packed agenda this year with a lineup of prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals ready to share their insights.”WAYNE, PA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences has announced that it will host its 2022 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference on December 7, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. This conference brings together the best judges, attorneys and industry professionals for noteworthy panels and key discussions focused on New York asbestos litigation.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
This year’s agenda features an overview on the current asbestos issues and outlook for 2022 in New York metro and upstate New York, appellate and summary judgment decisions, an update on talc litigation, a panel offering the judicial perspective, settlement mediation strategies and principles, and plenty of networking opportunities.
“We have a packed agenda this year with a lineup of prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals ready to share their insights.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Charles M. Ferguson, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
Participating judges include:
• Hon. Suzanne J. Adams, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Hon. Edward A. Pace, Supreme Court of the State of New York, Buffalo, NY
• Honorable Adam Silvera, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
Speakers at the conference include:
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Jerome H. Block, Esq., Levy Konigsberg LLP, New York, NY
• David Breslau, Senior Asbestos Claim Analyst – Asbestos Strategic Unit, Resolute Management Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• Patti L. Burshtyn, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• John Comerford, Esq., Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC, Buffalo, NY
• Meagan E. Dean, Esq., McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., New York, NY
• Brian Early, Esq., The Early Law Firm, L.L.C., New York, NY
• Kristen Renee Fournier, Esq., King & Spalding, New York, NY
• Jordan Fox, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Erich Gleber, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, New York, NY
• Rickey Glover, Vice President, Director of Litigation, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Alani Golanski, Esq., Director, Appellate Litigation Unit, Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Philip Goldstein, Special Master, NYCAL, ADR Office of Philip Goldstein, New York, NY
• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry McTiernan & Moore LLC, New York, NY
• Kylie Holladay, Claims Analyst, The Riverstone Group, Atlanta, GA
• Armand Kalfayan Esq. The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Alysa Koloms, Esq., The Cook Group, Chicago, IL
• Robert I. Komitor, Esq., Levy Konigsberg LLP, New York, NY
• Danny R. Kraft, Jr., Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• James Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, New York, NY
• Jonathan B. Kromberg, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau, New York, NY
• Laurence V. Nassif, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, New York NY
• Lisa Pascarella, Esq., The Law Firm of Pascarella DiVita, Holmdel, NJ
• Michelle Potter, COO, Senior Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Carol M. Tempesta, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, New York, NY
• Judith A. Yavitz, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau LLP, New York, NY
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Director, Marketing and BD
+1 9086123586
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn